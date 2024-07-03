iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd Company Summary

80.88
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd Summary

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Limited was incorporated on 19th February 1988 in Hyderabad, Telangana. For over 50 years now, the Company has been meeting farmers needs, with an unwavering commitment and dedication. All through, it has been providing the farming community with high quality products that are reasonably priced. The Company has an extensive and vast experience when it comes to fertilizers. This culminated in manufacturing of Agrochemicals. In year 1978, the Company set up the pesticide manufacturing unit. To be manufactured here were Dusting Powders and Liquids. In 1989, large scale modernization of the unit was taken up with all key facilities and state-of-the-art equipment required to manufacture a diverse range of pesticide formulations. The Company got manufacturing facility in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana, and engaged in manufacturing mainly formulation of Agro Chemicals. And thereafter, the Company set up a new division under the name of Omni Agro Products in 2015-16.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.