Bhaskar Agrochemicals Limited was incorporated on 19th February 1988 in Hyderabad, Telangana. For over 50 years now, the Company has been meeting farmers needs, with an unwavering commitment and dedication. All through, it has been providing the farming community with high quality products that are reasonably priced. The Company has an extensive and vast experience when it comes to fertilizers. This culminated in manufacturing of Agrochemicals. In year 1978, the Company set up the pesticide manufacturing unit. To be manufactured here were Dusting Powders and Liquids. In 1989, large scale modernization of the unit was taken up with all key facilities and state-of-the-art equipment required to manufacture a diverse range of pesticide formulations. The Company got manufacturing facility in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana, and engaged in manufacturing mainly formulation of Agro Chemicals. And thereafter, the Company set up a new division under the name of Omni Agro Products in 2015-16.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.