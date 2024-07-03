Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd Summary

Bhaskar Agrochemicals Limited was incorporated on 19th February 1988 in Hyderabad, Telangana. For over 50 years now, the Company has been meeting farmers needs, with an unwavering commitment and dedication. All through, it has been providing the farming community with high quality products that are reasonably priced. The Company has an extensive and vast experience when it comes to fertilizers. This culminated in manufacturing of Agrochemicals. In year 1978, the Company set up the pesticide manufacturing unit. To be manufactured here were Dusting Powders and Liquids. In 1989, large scale modernization of the unit was taken up with all key facilities and state-of-the-art equipment required to manufacture a diverse range of pesticide formulations. The Company got manufacturing facility in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana, and engaged in manufacturing mainly formulation of Agro Chemicals. And thereafter, the Company set up a new division under the name of Omni Agro Products in 2015-16.