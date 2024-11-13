Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

BHASKAR AGROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

BHASKAR AGROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

BHASKAR AGROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results of the Company for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024