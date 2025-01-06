Billwin Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
0.19
0.14
0.16
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
Working capital
2.01
6.5
-0.03
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
2.05
6.64
0.07
0.22
Capital expenditure
0
0.05
0
0
Free cash flow
2.05
6.69
0.07
0.22
Equity raised
4.65
2.81
0.19
0
Investing
0
0.11
0
0
Financing
3.8
3.98
0.1
0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.5
13.59
0.36
0.4
