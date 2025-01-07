Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.84
1.16
0.6
1.84
yoy growth (%)
145.18
91.3
-67.1
298.09
Raw materials
-1.6
-0.68
-0.35
-1.68
As % of sales
56.4
59.27
58.57
91.11
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.14
-0.05
0
As % of sales
17.84
12.87
8.69
0
Other costs
-0.31
-0.09
-0.05
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.17
8.48
9.36
0.13
Operating profit
0.41
0.22
0.14
0.16
OPM
14.56
19.37
23.36
8.74
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.32
-0.03
-3.07
-1.44
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.07
0.19
0.14
0.16
Taxes
-0.01
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
Tax rate
-25.73
-25.63
-28.32
-25.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.14
0.1
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.14
0.1
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-61.24
41.62
-15.24
2,416.31
NPM
1.94
12.32
16.64
6.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.