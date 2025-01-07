iifl-logo-icon 1
Billwin Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37
(-5.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.84

1.16

0.6

1.84

yoy growth (%)

145.18

91.3

-67.1

298.09

Raw materials

-1.6

-0.68

-0.35

-1.68

As % of sales

56.4

59.27

58.57

91.11

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.14

-0.05

0

As % of sales

17.84

12.87

8.69

0

Other costs

-0.31

-0.09

-0.05

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.17

8.48

9.36

0.13

Operating profit

0.41

0.22

0.14

0.16

OPM

14.56

19.37

23.36

8.74

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.32

-0.03

-3.07

-1.44

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.07

0.19

0.14

0.16

Taxes

-0.01

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

Tax rate

-25.73

-25.63

-28.32

-25.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.14

0.1

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.14

0.1

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-61.24

41.62

-15.24

2,416.31

NPM

1.94

12.32

16.64

6.46

