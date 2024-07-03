Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹39.85
Prev. Close₹37.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.35
Day's High₹39.85
Day's Low₹39.17
52 Week's High₹70.13
52 Week's Low₹32.8
Book Value₹32.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.37
P/E20.31
EPS1.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.13
2.13
2.13
2.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.35
3.57
2.83
2.61
Net Worth
6.48
5.7
4.96
4.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.84
1.16
0.6
1.84
yoy growth (%)
145.18
91.3
-67.1
298.09
Raw materials
-1.6
-0.68
-0.35
-1.68
As % of sales
56.4
59.27
58.57
91.11
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.14
-0.05
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
0.19
0.14
0.16
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
Working capital
2.01
6.5
-0.03
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
145.18
91.3
-67.1
298.09
Op profit growth
84.37
58.6
-12.12
2,015.3
EBIT growth
81.02
58.2
-12.18
2,251.27
Net profit growth
-61.24
41.62
-15.24
2,416.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shubrata Haridas Dey
Non Executive Director
mPritish Subrata Dey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjali Shivraj Patil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rasik Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Billwin Industries Ltd
Summary
Billwin Industries Limited was originally incorporated on February 5, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed its name from Billwin Waterproof Private Limited to Billwin Industries Private Limited on July 09, 2019 and again changed its name to Billwin Industries Limited on January 28, 2020. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of protective gears which are manufactured by using coated fabric as the raw material. In year 2006, the promoter of the Company Ms. Smita Subrata Dey formed a proprietor firm under the name and style of Billwin Industries and a manufacturing unit was setup up in Nahur. Mr. Subrata Dey had been an integral part of the Billwin Industries. Later in 2014, Ms. Gnita Subrata Dey and Mr. Subrata Dey incorporated the Company Billwin Waterproof Private Limited. Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of protective gears; these gears are basically rain wears, life jackets and inflatable boats which are used in seas and other water bodies for the safety. The Company is also involved in trading of the protectives gears that it manufactures. The Companys product range includes Rainwear Coat, Rain Jacket, Pulsar Jacket, Winter Jacket, River Raft Boat, Inflatable Boats Dinghys, Sleeping Bags, School Bags, Life jackets, Rucksack, facials mask etc. The manufacturing facility is located at Bhandup West Mumbai Maharashtra having a total area of approximately 5190 sq. feet.In Year 2020, Compan
Read More
The Billwin Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Billwin Industries Ltd is ₹16.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Billwin Industries Ltd is 20.31 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Billwin Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Billwin Industries Ltd is ₹32.8 and ₹70.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Billwin Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.66%, 3 Years at 46.99%, 1 Year at -29.73%, 6 Month at -21.43%, 3 Month at -30.18% and 1 Month at -15.52%.
