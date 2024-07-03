iifl-logo-icon 1
Billwin Industries Ltd Share Price

39.17
(3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

  • Open39.85
  • Day's High39.85
  • 52 Wk High70.13
  • Prev. Close37.98
  • Day's Low39.17
  • 52 Wk Low 32.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.35
  • P/E20.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.18
  • EPS1.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.37
  • Div. Yield0
Billwin Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

39.85

Prev. Close

37.98

Turnover(Lac.)

2.35

Day's High

39.85

Day's Low

39.17

52 Week's High

70.13

52 Week's Low

32.8

Book Value

32.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.37

P/E

20.31

EPS

1.87

Divi. Yield

0

Billwin Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Billwin Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Billwin Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.27%

Non-Promoter- 1.94%

Institutions: 1.93%

Non-Institutions: 58.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Billwin Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.13

2.13

2.13

2.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.35

3.57

2.83

2.61

Net Worth

6.48

5.7

4.96

4.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.84

1.16

0.6

1.84

yoy growth (%)

145.18

91.3

-67.1

298.09

Raw materials

-1.6

-0.68

-0.35

-1.68

As % of sales

56.4

59.27

58.57

91.11

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.14

-0.05

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

0.19

0.14

0.16

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

Working capital

2.01

6.5

-0.03

0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

145.18

91.3

-67.1

298.09

Op profit growth

84.37

58.6

-12.12

2,015.3

EBIT growth

81.02

58.2

-12.18

2,251.27

Net profit growth

-61.24

41.62

-15.24

2,416.31

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Billwin Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Billwin Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shubrata Haridas Dey

Non Executive Director

mPritish Subrata Dey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anjali Shivraj Patil

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rasik Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Billwin Industries Ltd

Summary

Billwin Industries Limited was originally incorporated on February 5, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed its name from Billwin Waterproof Private Limited to Billwin Industries Private Limited on July 09, 2019 and again changed its name to Billwin Industries Limited on January 28, 2020. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of protective gears which are manufactured by using coated fabric as the raw material. In year 2006, the promoter of the Company Ms. Smita Subrata Dey formed a proprietor firm under the name and style of Billwin Industries and a manufacturing unit was setup up in Nahur. Mr. Subrata Dey had been an integral part of the Billwin Industries. Later in 2014, Ms. Gnita Subrata Dey and Mr. Subrata Dey incorporated the Company Billwin Waterproof Private Limited. Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of protective gears; these gears are basically rain wears, life jackets and inflatable boats which are used in seas and other water bodies for the safety. The Company is also involved in trading of the protectives gears that it manufactures. The Companys product range includes Rainwear Coat, Rain Jacket, Pulsar Jacket, Winter Jacket, River Raft Boat, Inflatable Boats Dinghys, Sleeping Bags, School Bags, Life jackets, Rucksack, facials mask etc. The manufacturing facility is located at Bhandup West Mumbai Maharashtra having a total area of approximately 5190 sq. feet.In Year 2020, Compan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Billwin Industries Ltd share price today?

The Billwin Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Billwin Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Billwin Industries Ltd is ₹16.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Billwin Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Billwin Industries Ltd is 20.31 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Billwin Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Billwin Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Billwin Industries Ltd is ₹32.8 and ₹70.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Billwin Industries Ltd?

Billwin Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.66%, 3 Years at 46.99%, 1 Year at -29.73%, 6 Month at -21.43%, 3 Month at -30.18% and 1 Month at -15.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Billwin Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Billwin Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.28 %
Institutions - 1.94 %
Public - 58.78 %

