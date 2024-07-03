Summary

Billwin Industries Limited was originally incorporated on February 5, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company changed its name from Billwin Waterproof Private Limited to Billwin Industries Private Limited on July 09, 2019 and again changed its name to Billwin Industries Limited on January 28, 2020. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of protective gears which are manufactured by using coated fabric as the raw material. In year 2006, the promoter of the Company Ms. Smita Subrata Dey formed a proprietor firm under the name and style of Billwin Industries and a manufacturing unit was setup up in Nahur. Mr. Subrata Dey had been an integral part of the Billwin Industries. Later in 2014, Ms. Gnita Subrata Dey and Mr. Subrata Dey incorporated the Company Billwin Waterproof Private Limited. Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of protective gears; these gears are basically rain wears, life jackets and inflatable boats which are used in seas and other water bodies for the safety. The Company is also involved in trading of the protectives gears that it manufactures. The Companys product range includes Rainwear Coat, Rain Jacket, Pulsar Jacket, Winter Jacket, River Raft Boat, Inflatable Boats Dinghys, Sleeping Bags, School Bags, Life jackets, Rucksack, facials mask etc. The manufacturing facility is located at Bhandup West Mumbai Maharashtra having a total area of approximately 5190 sq. feet.In Year 2020, Compan

