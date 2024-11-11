|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Billwin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 a) un-audited financial results for the half-year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Asset & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. b) Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor in pursuant to Listing Regulations (LODR) 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th August, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Held on Monday, August 12, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Allotment of 2049000 Equity Shares pursuant to Right Issue at its meeting held on 14.06.2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Billwin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results For The half year and Year Ended 31.03.2024 and other businessess Audited financial results for 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
Rights Issue Billwin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To Approve Letter of Offer(LOF) 2. To Approve Abridged Letter of Offer(ALOF) 3. To Approve Record Date for the Right Issue. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024) Outcome Of Board Meeting held on Monday, April 22, 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Monday, April 22, 2024 Proposed Rights Issue of the Billwin Industries Limited up to ? 724.45 Lakhs (The Issue) at a price of ?.34/- (Rupees Thirty four) per rights equity share and in a Ratio of 1:1 Equity Shares under SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Reculations, 2018. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024)
