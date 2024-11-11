Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Billwin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 a) un-audited financial results for the half-year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Asset & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. b) Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor in pursuant to Listing Regulations (LODR) 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th August, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th August, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Held on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Allotment of 2049000 Equity Shares pursuant to Right Issue at its meeting held on 14.06.2024.

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

Billwin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results For The half year and Year Ended 31.03.2024 and other businessess Audited financial results for 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024