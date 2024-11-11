iifl-logo-icon 1
Billwin Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Billwin Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Billwin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 a) un-audited financial results for the half-year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Asset & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. b) Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor in pursuant to Listing Regulations (LODR) 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th August, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th August, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Held on Monday, August 12, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Allotment of 2049000 Equity Shares pursuant to Right Issue at its meeting held on 14.06.2024.
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
Billwin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results For The half year and Year Ended 31.03.2024 and other businessess Audited financial results for 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Rights Issue Billwin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To Approve Letter of Offer(LOF) 2. To Approve Abridged Letter of Offer(ALOF) 3. To Approve Record Date for the Right Issue. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024) Outcome Of Board Meeting held on Monday, April 22, 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Monday, April 22, 2024 Proposed Rights Issue of the Billwin Industries Limited up to ? 724.45 Lakhs (The Issue) at a price of ?.34/- (Rupees Thirty four) per rights equity share and in a Ratio of 1:1 Equity Shares under SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Reculations, 2018. Outcome Of Board Meeting held on Monday, April 22, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024)

