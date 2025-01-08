Billwin Industries Ltd Management Discussions

The purpose of this discussion is to provide an understanding of financial statements and a composite summary of performance of our business. Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) is structured as follows:

Overview of Indian Economy

Textile industry Overview

Result of Operation ? Business Outlook ? Opportunities And Threat

Risk and Concerns

Internal Control Systems and adequacy

Material Development in Human Resources

Overview of Indian Economy

Strong economic growth in the first quarter of FY23 helped India overcome the UK to become the fifth-largest economy after it recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic shock. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs. 295.36 lakh crores (US$ 3.54 trillion), against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs. 269.50 lakh crores (US$ 3.23 trillion). The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 9.6% as compared to 14.2% in 2022-23. Strong domestic demand for consumption and investment, along with Governments continued emphasis on capital expenditure are seen as among the key driver of the

GDP in the second half of FY24. During the period April-June 2025, Indias exports stood at US$ 109.11 billion, with Engineering Goods (25.35%), Petroleum Products (18.33%) and electronic goods (7.73%) being the top three exported commodity. Rising employment and increasing private consumption, supported by rising consumer sentiment, will support GDP growth in the coming months.

Future capital spending of the government in the economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, the streamlined tax system with low rates, a thorough assessment and rationalisation of the tariff structure, and the digitization of tax filing. In the medium run, increased capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers. The contact-based services sector has demonstrated promise to boost growth by unleashing the pent-up demand. The sectors success is being captured by a number of HFIs (High-Frequency Indicators) that are performing well, indicating the beginnings of a comeback.

In the last quarter of FY24, Indias GDP grew by 8.2 percent, 47.24 lakh crore, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the National Statistical Office. It was better than NSOs earlier estimates for real GDP growth for FY24 at 7.3 percent. "Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.6 percent in FY24 over the growth rate of 14.2 percent in FY23," the NSO said.

According to the press release, real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to have attained a level of 173.82 lakh crore in FY24, against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for FY23 of 160.71 lakh crore. The growth rate in Real GDP during FY24 is estimated at 8.2 percent compared to 7.0 percent in FY23. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices is estimated to attain a level of 295.36 lakh crore in FY24, against 269.50 lakh crore in FY23, showing a growth rate of 9.6 percent.

Textile Industry overview

India is the 5th largest producer of technical textiles in the whole world with a market size of nearly $22 billion, which we hope to build up to $300 billion when we turn 100 by 2047. The textiles and apparel industry in India has strengths across the entire value chain from fiber, yarn, fabric to apparel. It is highly diversified with a wide range of segments ranging from products of traditional handloom, handicrafts, wool and silk products to the organized textile industry. The organized textile industry is characterized using capital-intensive technology for mass production of textile products and includes spinning, weaving, processing, and apparel manufacturing. The domestic textiles and apparel industry stood at $152 bn in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 12% to reach $250 bn by 2025 India scaled its highest ever exports tally at $ 44.4 Bn in Textiles and Apparel (T&A) including Handicrafts in FY 2021-22, indicating a substantial increase of 41% and 26% over corresponding figures in FY 2020-21 and FY 2019-20, respectively.

Indias textiles sector is one of the oldest industries in the Indian economy, dating back to several centuries. The industry is extremely varied, with hand-spun and hand-woven textiles sectors at one end of the spectrum, with the capital-intensive sophisticated mills sector at the other end. The fundamental strength of the textile industry in India is its strong production base of a wide range of fibre/yarns from natural fibres like cotton, jute, silk and wool, to synthetic/man-made fibres like polyester, viscose, nylon and acrylic.

The decentralised power looms/ hosiery and knitting sector form the largest component of the textiles sector. The close linkage of textiles industry to agriculture (for raw materials such as cotton) and the ancient culture and traditions of the country in terms of textiles makes it unique in comparison to other industries in the country. Indias textiles industry has a capacity to produce a wide variety of products suitable for different market segments, both within India and across the world.

In order to attract private equity and employee more people, the government introduced various schemes such as the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP), Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) and Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Park scheme.

The Indian textile and apparel industry is expected to grow at 10% CAGR from 2019-20 to reach US$ 190 billion by 2025-26. India has a 4% share of the global trade in textiles and apparel.

The textile industry has around 4.5 crore of workers employed in textiles sector including 35.22 lakh handloom workers all over the country.

The future of the Indian textiles industry looks promising, buoyed by strong domestic consumption as well as export demand. India is working on various major initiatives to boost its technical textile industry. Owing to the pandemic, the demand for technical textiles in the form of PPE suits and equipment is on the rise. The government is supporting the sector through funding and machinery sponsoring. Production of fibre in India reached 2.40 MT in FY21 (till January 2021), while for yarn, the production stood at 4,762 million kgs during the same period. Natural fibres are regarded as the backbone of the Indian textile industry, which is expected to grow from US$138 billion to US$195 billion by 2025.

Indias textile and apparel exports (including handicrafts) stood at US$ 44.4 billion in FY22, a 41% increase YoY. During April October in FY23, the total exports of textiles stood at US$ 21.15 billion.

Indias textile and apparel exports to the US, its single largest market, stood at 27% of the total export value in FY22. Exports of readymade garments including cotton accessories stood at US$ 6.19 billion in FY22.

Government Initiatives

The Indian government has come up with several export promotion policies for the textiles sector. It has also allowed 100% FDI in the sector under the automatic route. Some of the notable initiatives and developments are: ? In February 2023, the union government approved 1,000 acres for setting up a textile park in Lucknow. ? In February 2023, according to the Union Budget 2023-24, the total allocation for the textile sector was Rs. 4,389.24 crore (US$ 536.4 million). Out of this, Rs. 900 crore (US$ 109.99 million) is for Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS), Rs. 450 crore (US$ 54.99 million) for National Technical Textiles Mission, and Rs. 60 crore (US$ 7.33 million) for Integrated Processing Development Scheme. ? In December 2022, a total of 44 R&D projects were started, and 23 of them were successfully completed. 9777 people were trained in a variety of activities relating to the silk industry. ? In December 2022, a total of US$ 75.74 million (Rs. 621.41 crore) in subsidies was distributed in 3,159 cases under the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme, with special campaigns held in significant clusters to settle backlog cases. ? In December 2022, a total of 73,919 people (SC: 18,194, ST: 8,877, and Women: 64,352) have received training, out of which 38,823 have received placement under SAMARTH. ? Under the National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM), 74 research projects for speciality fibre and technical textiles valued at US$ 28.27 million (Rs. 232 crore) were approved. 31 new HSN codes have been developed in this space. ? In June 2022, Amazon India signed a MoU with the Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (MHHDCL), a Government of Manipur entity, to encourage the development of weavers and artisans throughout the state. ? Under the Union Budget 2022-23, the total allocation for the textile sector was Rs. 12,382 crore (US$ 1.62 billion). Out of this, Rs.133.83 crore (US$ 17.5 million) is for the Textile Cluster Development Scheme, Rs. 100 crore (US$ 13.07 million) for the National Technical Textiles Mission, and Rs. 15 crore (US$ 1.96 million) each for PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks scheme and the PLI Scheme. ? For export of handloom products globally, the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) is participating in various international fairs/events with handloom exporters/weavers to sell their handloom products in the international markets under NHDP. ? The Indian government has notified uniform goods and services tax rate at 12% on man-made fabrics (MMF), MMF yarns, MMF fabrics and apparel, which came into effect from January 1, 2022. ? The Government of India has launched a phased manufacturing programme (PMP) aimed at adding more smartphone components under the Make in India initiative thereby giving a push to the domestic manufacturing of mobile handsets. ? The Government of India is in talks with stakeholders to further ease foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence under the automatic route to 51 per cent from the current 49 per cent, in order to give a boost to the Make in India initiative and to generate employment.

? The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, approved the "Strategic Partnership" model which will enable private companies to tie up with foreign players for manufacturing submarines, fighter jets, helicopters and armoured vehicles. ? The Operation Green scheme of the Ministry of the Food Processing Industry, which was limited to onions, potatoes and tomatoes, has been expanded to 22 perishable products to encourage exports from the agricultural sector. This will facilitate infrastructure projects for horticulture products.

Manufacturing Industry Overview:

Manufacturing has emerged as one of the high growth sectors in India. Prime Minister of India, Mr

Narendra Modi, launched the ‘Make in India program to place India on the world map as a manufacturing hub and give global recognition to the Indian economy. Government aims to create 100 million new jobs in the sector by 2022. Indias manufacturing exports for FY22 reached an unprecedented US$ 418 billion, an overall growth of more than 40% compared to the US$ 290 billion from the previous year. By 2030, Indian middle class is expected to have the second-largest share in global consumption at 17%. Indias gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices stood at Rs. 51.23 lakh crore (US$ 694.93 billion) in the first quarter of FY22, as per the provisional estimates of gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2021-22. The manufacturing GVA at current prices was estimated at US$ 77.47 billion in the third quarter of FY22 and has contributed around 16.3% to the nominal GVA of during the past ten years. India has potential to become a global manufacturing hub and by 2030, it can add more than US$ 500 billion annually to the global economy. As per the economic survey reports, estimated employment in manufacturing sector in India was 5.7 crore in 2017-18, 6.12 crore in 2018-19 which was further increased to 6.24 crore in 2019-20. Indias display panel market is estimated to grow from ~US$ 7 billion in 2021 to US$ 15 billion in 2025. As per the survey conducted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), capacity utilisation in Indias manufacturing sector stood at72.0% in the second quarter of FY22, indicating significant recovery in the sector.

Our Mission

Our sole motive is to achieve business and revenue goals and promotion of the company, the company works diligently to match the expectations of the clients. We make sure to accomplish our goals through creativity and innovation. Billwin caters customize services to the clients in a systematic manner.

Our Vision

Billwin offers superior quality of goods and services in a timely and affordable manner with emphasis on responsiveness and integrity while promoting long-term, seamless partnerships for mutual benefit.

Companys Business Overview

We are engaged in the business of manufacturing of protective gears; these gears are basically rain wears, life jackets and inflatable boats which are used in seas and other water bodies for the safety. The raw material used to manufacture these protective gears is called Coated Fabric. We are also involved in trading of the protectives gears that we manufacture. Our product range includes Rainwear Coat, Rain Jacket, Pulsar Jacket, Winter Jacket, RiverRaft Boat, Inflatable Boats Dinghys, Sleeping Bags, School Bags, Life jackets, Rucksack, facials mask etc.

We have our manufacturing unit located at 79, Vishal Industrial Estate Village Road, Bhandup West Mumbai Maharashtra having a total area of approximately 5190 sq. ft. as on date of filing of Prospectus. This manufacturing unit is been recognized for its in-house quality Management. Our manufacturing process starts with procurement of coated fabrics and then the process of cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing of the final products is been carried on. Our Company is promoted by Ms. Smita Subrata Dey and Mr. Subrata Dey who are the guiding force behind all the strategic decisions of our Company. Their industry knowledge and understanding also gives us the key competitive advantage enabling us to expand our geographical and customer presence in existing as well as target markets, while exploring new growth avenues. In the year 2006, the promoter of the company Ms. Smita Subrata Dey formed a proprietor firm under the name and style of Billwin Industries and a manufacturing unit was setup up in Nahur. Mr. Subrata Dey had been an integral part of the Billwin Industries. Later in the year 2014 Ms. Smita Subrata Dey and Mr. Subrata Dey incorporated the company Billwin Waterproof Private Limited. Our promoter Mr. Subrata Dey has been associated with the textile industries for more than a decade. He started working as lead marketing and sales manager for the company which belonged to the textile industry. He has been the lead force behind the success of the Company. In the Year 2020, our Company through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA), has acquired a proprietor firm named Billwin Industries. The Business takeover has resulted into a synergy effect which will provide an inorganic business growth and would result in a stable financial position of the company in the coming future. This acquisition has provided a strategy to build a sustainable and profitable business and synergies through supply chain opportunities and operational improvements, go-to-market and distribution network optimization, scale efficiencies in cost areas such as marketing, and optimization of overlapping infrastructure. It is an advantageous to combine the activities and operations of both proprietor firm and Company into a single Company for synergistic linkages and the benefit of combined financial resources. This will be reflected in the profitability of our Company. This Takeover will also provide an opportunity to leverage combined assets and build a stronger sustainable business and will enable optimal utilization of existing resources and provide an opportunity to fully leverage strong assets, capabilities, experience, expertise. Other benefits that can been seen is increase in reserves, investments, goodwill, manpower, finances, customers, distributors, brands etc. at its disposal for meeting its requirements.

Result of Operations:

During the year financial year 2023-24 the total revenue has been increased to 495.75/- Lakhs as compared to the previous year i.e 482.39/- Lakhs. The Companys net profit after tax for the current financial year is 78.12/- Lakhs as compared to 74.21/- Lakhs to the previous year. Basic Earnings per share for fiscal 2024 was Rs. 3.67

Details of significant changes in Key Financial Ratio

PARTCULARS 2024 2023 CHANGE MORE THAN 25% Debtors Turnover (in times) 0.83 1.00 No Inventory Turnover Ratio (in times) 0.94 0.97 No Debt - Service Coverage Ratio (in times) 3.05 2.52 No Current Ratio (Times) 2.51 2.59 No Debt Equity Ratio (Times) 0.68 0.80 No Net Profit Ratio in % 15.93% 15.38% No Operating Profit Margin % 28.70 29.13 No Return on Net Worth in % 12.05% 13.01% No

Notes: The details also disclosed notes to financial statements of the company with explanatory.

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards comply with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act,

2013 ("the 2013 Act") and the relevant provisions of the 2013 Act, as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis under the historical cost convention on accrual basis. The Company has follows to continue with the period of 1st day of April to 31st day of March, each year as its financial year for the purpose of preparation of financial statements under the provisions of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Business Outlook:

Outlook remains stable for the current year. The company has been looking at other avenues for business growth.

OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS: Rich Management Experience

Our Promoter have substantial experience in Textile industry of approximately a decade. Our Company is managed by a team of experienced and professional personnel, exclusively focused on different aspects of the industry. The team comprises of personnel having operational experience and they are capable of creating and facing the challenges of growth within our Company. We believe that our management teams experience and their understanding of our industry and will enable us to continue to take advantage of both current and future market opportunities. Our Managements experience and knowledge enables us in addressing and mitigating various risks inherent in our business, including competition, the global economic crisis related effects and fluctuations in the prices.

Quality Service

We believe in providing quality and timely service to our customers. We have a set of standards for ourselves when it comes to timeliness and quality of service we provide to our customers. The stringent systems ensure that all the products reach our customers on stipulated time and there are minimum errors to ensure reduced product rejection. We believe that our quality service for the last 6 years has earned us a goodwill from our customers, which has resulted in customer retention and order repetition. It has also helped us to add to our existing customer base. We have developed internal procedure of checking the client orders at each stage from customer order to closer of the service. Our company focuses on maintaining the level of consistently in our service, thereby building Customer loyalty for our Brand.

Continue develop new course content with market scenario:

Our Company is continuing developing new course content according to the requirement of the market.

Opportunities And Threat

The growth of the Company is subject to opportunities and threats as are applicable to the industry from time to time.

Risks and Concerns

Risk is an inherent part of any business. There are various types of risks, which threat the existence of a company like Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk, Liquidity Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Strategic Risk, Regulation Risk etc. Your Company aims at enhancing and maximizing shareholders value by achieving appropriate trade-off between risk & returns.

Internal Control System & Adequacy

Internal Control Systems has been designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, transactions are executed in accordances with managements authorization and properly recorded and accounting records are adequate for preparation of financial statements and other financial information. Internal check is conducted on a periodical basis to ascertain the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems

Disclaimer

Statements in the management discussion and analysis report describing the Companys outlook may differ from the actual situation. Important factors that would make a difference to the Companys operations include market factors, government regulations, and developments within the country and abroad. We are under no obligation to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statement on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events and assume no liability for any action taken by anyone on the basis of any information contained herein.