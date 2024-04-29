Corporate Action For Record Date Of Right Issue Fixed On April 29, 2024 Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BILLWIN INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BILLWIN INDUSTRIES LIMITED.(543209) RECORD DATE 29/04/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.24 per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/04/2024 DR-620/2024-2025 *Note: The full amount of the Issue Price being Rs.34/- (Rupees Thirty four) will be payable on application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.04.2024)