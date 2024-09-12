Bindal Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.28
0.16
0.19
0.23
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.07
0.01
-0.1
-0.08
Working capital
-5.63
-1.07
-0.22
1.55
Other operating items
Operating
-5.44
-0.91
-0.18
1.63
Capital expenditure
-0.11
-0.06
0.11
-0.09
Free cash flow
-5.55
-0.98
-0.07
1.53
Equity raised
8.12
7.77
7.39
6.89
Investing
0.02
-0.14
0.03
0.02
Financing
-6.32
-0.6
-0.14
0.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.72
6.04
7.21
9.25
