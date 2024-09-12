iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bindal Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.84
(0.00%)
Sep 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bindal Exports Ltd

Bindal Exports L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.28

0.16

0.19

0.23

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.07

0.01

-0.1

-0.08

Working capital

-5.63

-1.07

-0.22

1.55

Other operating items

Operating

-5.44

-0.91

-0.18

1.63

Capital expenditure

-0.11

-0.06

0.11

-0.09

Free cash flow

-5.55

-0.98

-0.07

1.53

Equity raised

8.12

7.77

7.39

6.89

Investing

0.02

-0.14

0.03

0.02

Financing

-6.32

-0.6

-0.14

0.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.72

6.04

7.21

9.25

Bindal Exports L : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bindal Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.