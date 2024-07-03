Summary

Bindal Exports Limited Company was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act 1932, under the name and style of M/s. J.B. Exports, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated February 04, 1997. The name of M/s J.B. Exports was changed to M/s. Bindal Exports with effect from March 31, 2007, pursuant to application made to Registrar of Firms, Surat. M/s Bindal Exports was converted into a Private Limited Company, under the name of Bindal Exports Private Limited and received Certificate of Incorporation dated on May 22, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Company, and the name was changed to Bindal Exports Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued dated September 07, 2016 by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in supply of processed fabrics, trading of fabrics and grey cloth and job work activities. The job work of fabrics includes value addition work such as embroidery work, Tikli work, and Glitter work etc. for carrying out job work operations. The Company has also a stitching and cutting facility with requisite machineries and facilities for servicing the value addition needs of the customers. The companys product portfolio comprises of wide range of fabrics such as polyester, Viscose, rayon etc.The Company also caters to both domestic as well as international markets and has been recognized by Government of India as a One Star Export House and holds a valid

