Bindal Exports Ltd Share Price

25.84
(0.00%)
Sep 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.84
  • Day's High25.84
  • 52 Wk High25.84
  • Prev. Close25.84
  • Day's Low25.84
  • 52 Wk Low 16.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.06
  • P/E40.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.6
  • EPS0.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.89
  • Div. Yield0
Bindal Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

25.84

Prev. Close

25.84

Turnover(Lac.)

2.06

Day's High

25.84

Day's Low

25.84

52 Week's High

25.84

52 Week's Low

16.1

Book Value

21.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.89

P/E

40.38

EPS

0.64

Divi. Yield

0

Bindal Exports Ltd Corporate Action

10 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bindal Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bindal Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:38 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.87%

Non-Promoter- 27.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bindal Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.34

5.05

4.63

4.28

Net Worth

9.94

9.65

9.23

8.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

23.27

34.6

32.25

35.24

yoy growth (%)

-32.73

7.3

-8.49

29.19

Raw materials

-15.45

-23.37

-22.37

-26.66

As % of sales

66.38

67.55

69.37

75.65

Employee costs

-1.61

-1.6

-1.5

-1.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.28

0.16

0.19

0.23

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.07

0.01

-0.1

-0.08

Working capital

-5.63

-1.07

-0.22

1.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.73

7.3

-8.49

29.19

Op profit growth

-14.12

-2.53

-4.8

-8.37

EBIT growth

-18.75

-2.51

-1.21

0.28

Net profit growth

12.41

103.04

-35.9

0.94

Bindal Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,725.6

149.191,83,101.51-52.120.366,893.87791.42

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

35.27

51.5117,851.5373.591.031,734.697.1

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

165.5

29.5316,355.54145.150.062,169.8638.49

LS Industries Ltd

152.7

013,640.52-22.4000.71

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

469.15

19.2313,518.92226.90.862,270.31304.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bindal Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ravindrakumar K Arya

Executive Director

Anupam Ravindra Arya

Director

Apurva Ravindra Arya

Independent Director

Aditya Joshi

Additional Director

Hiral Vaghasiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bindal Exports Ltd

Summary

Summary

Bindal Exports Limited Company was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act 1932, under the name and style of M/s. J.B. Exports, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated February 04, 1997. The name of M/s J.B. Exports was changed to M/s. Bindal Exports with effect from March 31, 2007, pursuant to application made to Registrar of Firms, Surat. M/s Bindal Exports was converted into a Private Limited Company, under the name of Bindal Exports Private Limited and received Certificate of Incorporation dated on May 22, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Company, and the name was changed to Bindal Exports Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued dated September 07, 2016 by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in supply of processed fabrics, trading of fabrics and grey cloth and job work activities. The job work of fabrics includes value addition work such as embroidery work, Tikli work, and Glitter work etc. for carrying out job work operations. The Company has also a stitching and cutting facility with requisite machineries and facilities for servicing the value addition needs of the customers. The companys product portfolio comprises of wide range of fabrics such as polyester, Viscose, rayon etc.The Company also caters to both domestic as well as international markets and has been recognized by Government of India as a One Star Export House and holds a valid
Company FAQs

What is the Bindal Exports Ltd share price today?

The Bindal Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bindal Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bindal Exports Ltd is ₹11.89 Cr. as of 12 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bindal Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bindal Exports Ltd is 40.38 and 1.20 as of 12 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bindal Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bindal Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bindal Exports Ltd is ₹16.1 and ₹25.84 as of 12 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bindal Exports Ltd?

Bindal Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.48%, 3 Years at 37.22%, 1 Year at 60.50%, 6 Month at 41.59%, 3 Month at 20.35% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bindal Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bindal Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.13 %

