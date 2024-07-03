SectorTextiles
Open₹25.84
Prev. Close₹25.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.06
Day's High₹25.84
Day's Low₹25.84
52 Week's High₹25.84
52 Week's Low₹16.1
Book Value₹21.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.89
P/E40.38
EPS0.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.34
5.05
4.63
4.28
Net Worth
9.94
9.65
9.23
8.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
23.27
34.6
32.25
35.24
yoy growth (%)
-32.73
7.3
-8.49
29.19
Raw materials
-15.45
-23.37
-22.37
-26.66
As % of sales
66.38
67.55
69.37
75.65
Employee costs
-1.61
-1.6
-1.5
-1.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.28
0.16
0.19
0.23
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.07
0.01
-0.1
-0.08
Working capital
-5.63
-1.07
-0.22
1.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.73
7.3
-8.49
29.19
Op profit growth
-14.12
-2.53
-4.8
-8.37
EBIT growth
-18.75
-2.51
-1.21
0.28
Net profit growth
12.41
103.04
-35.9
0.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,725.6
|149.19
|1,83,101.51
|-52.12
|0.36
|6,893.87
|791.42
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
35.27
|51.51
|17,851.53
|73.59
|1.03
|1,734.69
|7.1
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
165.5
|29.53
|16,355.54
|145.15
|0.06
|2,169.86
|38.49
LS Industries Ltd
152.7
|0
|13,640.52
|-22.4
|0
|0
|0.71
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
469.15
|19.23
|13,518.92
|226.9
|0.86
|2,270.31
|304.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ravindrakumar K Arya
Executive Director
Anupam Ravindra Arya
Director
Apurva Ravindra Arya
Independent Director
Aditya Joshi
Additional Director
Hiral Vaghasiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bindal Exports Ltd
Summary
Bindal Exports Limited Company was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act 1932, under the name and style of M/s. J.B. Exports, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated February 04, 1997. The name of M/s J.B. Exports was changed to M/s. Bindal Exports with effect from March 31, 2007, pursuant to application made to Registrar of Firms, Surat. M/s Bindal Exports was converted into a Private Limited Company, under the name of Bindal Exports Private Limited and received Certificate of Incorporation dated on May 22, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Company, and the name was changed to Bindal Exports Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued dated September 07, 2016 by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in supply of processed fabrics, trading of fabrics and grey cloth and job work activities. The job work of fabrics includes value addition work such as embroidery work, Tikli work, and Glitter work etc. for carrying out job work operations. The Company has also a stitching and cutting facility with requisite machineries and facilities for servicing the value addition needs of the customers. The companys product portfolio comprises of wide range of fabrics such as polyester, Viscose, rayon etc.The Company also caters to both domestic as well as international markets and has been recognized by Government of India as a One Star Export House and holds a valid
The Bindal Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bindal Exports Ltd is ₹11.89 Cr. as of 12 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bindal Exports Ltd is 40.38 and 1.20 as of 12 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bindal Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bindal Exports Ltd is ₹16.1 and ₹25.84 as of 12 Sep ‘24
Bindal Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.48%, 3 Years at 37.22%, 1 Year at 60.50%, 6 Month at 41.59%, 3 Month at 20.35% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
