Bindal Exports Ltd Summary

Bindal Exports Limited Company was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Indian Partnership Act 1932, under the name and style of M/s. J.B. Exports, pursuant to a Partnership Deed dated February 04, 1997. The name of M/s J.B. Exports was changed to M/s. Bindal Exports with effect from March 31, 2007, pursuant to application made to Registrar of Firms, Surat. M/s Bindal Exports was converted into a Private Limited Company, under the name of Bindal Exports Private Limited and received Certificate of Incorporation dated on May 22, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Company, and the name was changed to Bindal Exports Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued dated September 07, 2016 by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in supply of processed fabrics, trading of fabrics and grey cloth and job work activities. The job work of fabrics includes value addition work such as embroidery work, Tikli work, and Glitter work etc. for carrying out job work operations. The Company has also a stitching and cutting facility with requisite machineries and facilities for servicing the value addition needs of the customers. The companys product portfolio comprises of wide range of fabrics such as polyester, Viscose, rayon etc.The Company also caters to both domestic as well as international markets and has been recognized by Government of India as a One Star Export House and holds a valid certificate for the same from the Director General of Foreign Trade. The Company supply polyester and different blends of polyester, viscose, rayon, satin, chiffon, etc. to our domestic as well as overseas customers. Their processed fabrics portfolio comprises solids, prints as well as value-added work like embroidery, spangle, sequin, glitter, flock, etc. As per customer requirements, varied colors, finishes, and designs are delivered. It also undertake trading of fabrics and grey cloth in the domestic market. The business is strategically located in Surat which is known as the Textile Hub of the Country. It supply the same to garment houses and apparel manufacturers with stringent criteria concerning dimension, color fastness, etc.The Company procure the grey fabric from the local market and get the processing done either from Bindal Silk Mills Private Limited, one of our group companies, or from any other processing unit locally on a job-work basis.Their fabrics commonly find application in the apparel industry, bathing & furnishing industry, etc. For example, Polyester is used in apparel as well as home furnishings whereas Georgette fabric is used in Blouses, Dresses, Evening Gowns, Saris, and Trimmings. Brasso fabric is the best choice for manufacturing of lehengas, saris, and salwar kurtas. Chiffon is most commonly used in evening wear i.e. gowns; and is also a popular fabric used in blouses, ribbons, scarves, and lingerie.The Company came out with a Public Issue of 12,48,000 Equity Shares in October, 2016 by raising capital aggregating to Rs 2 Crores.