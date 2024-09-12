Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,725.6
|149.19
|1,83,101.51
|-52.12
|0.36
|6,893.87
|791.42
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
35.27
|51.51
|17,851.53
|73.59
|1.03
|1,734.69
|7.1
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
165.5
|29.53
|16,355.54
|145.15
|0.06
|2,169.86
|38.49
LS Industries Ltd
152.7
|0
|13,640.52
|-22.4
|0
|0
|0.71
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
469.15
|19.23
|13,518.92
|226.9
|0.86
|2,270.31
|304.48
