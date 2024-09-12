Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
23.27
34.6
32.25
35.24
yoy growth (%)
-32.73
7.3
-8.49
29.19
Raw materials
-15.45
-23.37
-22.37
-26.66
As % of sales
66.38
67.55
69.37
75.65
Employee costs
-1.61
-1.6
-1.5
-1.33
As % of sales
6.95
4.62
4.66
3.77
Other costs
-5.38
-8.67
-7.39
-6.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.13
25.05
22.91
17.64
Operating profit
0.82
0.95
0.98
1.03
OPM
3.53
2.76
3.04
2.92
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.52
-0.82
-0.82
-0.8
Other income
0.01
0.06
0.09
0.06
Profit before tax
0.28
0.16
0.19
0.23
Taxes
-0.07
0.01
-0.1
-0.08
Tax rate
-25.36
11.57
-52.04
-37.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.18
0.09
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
0.18
0.09
0.14
yoy growth (%)
12.41
103.04
-35.9
0.94
NPM
0.91
0.54
0.28
0.41
