Bindal Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.84
(0.00%)
Sep 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

23.27

34.6

32.25

35.24

yoy growth (%)

-32.73

7.3

-8.49

29.19

Raw materials

-15.45

-23.37

-22.37

-26.66

As % of sales

66.38

67.55

69.37

75.65

Employee costs

-1.61

-1.6

-1.5

-1.33

As % of sales

6.95

4.62

4.66

3.77

Other costs

-5.38

-8.67

-7.39

-6.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.13

25.05

22.91

17.64

Operating profit

0.82

0.95

0.98

1.03

OPM

3.53

2.76

3.04

2.92

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.52

-0.82

-0.82

-0.8

Other income

0.01

0.06

0.09

0.06

Profit before tax

0.28

0.16

0.19

0.23

Taxes

-0.07

0.01

-0.1

-0.08

Tax rate

-25.36

11.57

-52.04

-37.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

0.18

0.09

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.21

0.18

0.09

0.14

yoy growth (%)

12.41

103.04

-35.9

0.94

NPM

0.91

0.54

0.28

0.41

