|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 07th September, 2024 have approved and taken on record the following items: As attached We request you to kindly note the same and take into your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Please find enclosed the Intimation of tenure completion of Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30.09.2024 under Regulation 30 (LODR). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.10.2024)
