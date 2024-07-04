Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Saturday, 05th October, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at Plot No. 270, Bindal House, Kumbharia, Surat-Kadodara Road, Surat-395010, inter alia Considered and approved the Businesses as attached herewith.

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Saturday, 21st September, 2024 at 02.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at Office Blok No.270, Near Kumbharia Bus Stand, Surat-Kadodara Road, Kumbharia, Surat 395006, Gujarat, India, inter alia Considered and approved the following Businesses

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 07th September, 2024 have approved and taken on record the following items: As attached

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Friday, 28th June, 2024 in which, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Approved resignation of Ms. Charmi Soni, Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company w.e.f close of business hours on June 24, 2024 Mr. Ravindrakumar Kanhaiyalal Arya has been designated as the compliance officer of the company.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

Bindal Exports Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit report thereon for the Half year and Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To Re-appoint Mr. Aditya Joshi (DIN: 07718831) as the Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 years. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair.

The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Friday, 24th May, 2024 in which, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Annual Financial Statements along with Statutory Audit report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to adoption by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Audited Financial Results of the Company have been made available on the Companys website. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Aditya Joshi (DIN: 07718831) as the Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 years subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 05:30 PM.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 10 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 10 Feb 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Friday, 10th February, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company, inter alia Considered and approved the following Businesses: 1. The Board has considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Khusbhoo Agarwal as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent Director) of the company subject to approval of shareholders in Extra ordinary General Meeting. 2. The Board has considered and approved the Change in Designation of Mr. Anupam Ravindra Arya as Whole Time Director of the company subject to approval of shareholders in Extra ordinary General Meeting. 3. Approved the Notice of Extra ordinary General Meeting to be held on 05th March, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Nov 2023 4 Nov 2023