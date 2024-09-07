Bindal Exports Ltd Management Discussions

We submit herewith the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" on the business of the Company as applicable to the extent relevant.

ECONOMIC AND INDUSTRY OVERVIEW GLOBAL ECONOMY

Amidst the prevailing global economic landscape, challenges such as a subdued manufacturing environment, faltering trade flows and persistent inflation concerns paint a complex picture for the future ahead. However, amidst these challenges, certain sectors, notably services, demonstrate resilience.

In 2017, the global textile and apparel trade stood at US$ 764 billion and has grown at a CAGR of 3.6% since 2005. Apparel was the most traded category with a share of 58%. Fabric was the second largest category and accounted for 19% of the total trade. However, fabric exports have grown at a meagre rate of 1% CAGR since 2005 as compared to apparel exports which have grown at CAGR of 4.3% during the same time period. The global trade of T&A is expected to grow from the current US$ 764 billion to US$ 1,000 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% Global apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% to reach US$ 2.37 trillion by 2030 and the Global Textile & Apparel trade is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 1.2 trillion by 2030.

China, the largest T&A exporter, accounted for 36% of the total T&A exports. However, Chinas share in global T&A trade has decreased from 39% in 2015 to 36% in 2017. One of the major reasons for the decline is the increasing attraction of Chinas domestic textile and apparel market. India was the second largest T&A exporter with exports worth US$ 37 billion, followed by Bangladesh and Germany with trade worth US$ 35 billion and US$ 34 billion, respectively.

(Source: Ministry of Textiles, Make in India, Technopak, Annual Report on Indian textile and Apparel industry - Wazir Advisors)

INDIAN ECONOMY

India is the worlds second-largest producer of textiles and garments. It is also the sixth-largest exporter of textiles spanning apparel, home and technical products. India has a 4.6% share of the global trade in textiles and apparel. India is the worlds 3rd largest exporter of Textiles and Apparel. The textiles and apparel industry contributes 2.3% to the countrys GDP, 13% to industrial production and 12% to exports. The market for Indian textiles and apparel is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR to reach US$ 350 billion by 2030, with exports expected to reach US$100 billion. During 2022-23, the total exports of textiles (including handicrafts) stood at US$ 36.68 billion. Indias textile and apparel exports stood at US$ 28.72 billion in FY24 (April-January). The Rs. 10,683 crores (US$ 1.44 billion) PLI scheme is expected to be a major boost for textile manufacturers. The scheme proposes to incentivise MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and 10 segments of technical textiles products. India ranks among the top five global exporters in several textile categories, with exports expected to reach US$ 65 billion by FY 2026.

(Source: Ministry of Textiles, Make in India, Technopak, Annual Report on Indian textile and Apparel industry - Wazir Advisors)

TEXTILE INDUSTRY IN INDIA- STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

At overall level, India is a cost-competitive manufacturing base for all types of products across the textile value chain. The lending rates in India are on the higher side as compared to China and Vietnam; however, with special government support available for the sector, the effective cost of capital becomes comparable. Buyers look at India as the next alternative to China since it offers large domestic market, better compliance and political stability. The major advantage of other competing nations (except China) over India is their duty free access to EU and/or USA whereas India only has 20% duty abatement for apparel exports to EU.

The textile sector is one of the critical sectors of the Indian economy, accounting for more than 2 percent of the total GDP and more than 12 percent of the manufacturing sector gross domestic product (GDP). The sector is also the second largest provider of employment in India, after agriculture. It provides employment to approx. 45 million people directly and to another 60 million indirectly through allied activities. Not only is the textile sector highly labour intensive, it also employs unskilled and semi-skilled labour force and is also an important source of employment for women. The Indian Textile industry is growing at CAGR of 14.9%. The domestic apparel and textile industry in India contributing to 2% of countrys GDP, 7% of the industry output in value terms. The share of the textiles and apparels in overall textile basket is consistently increasing. Indias exports of Technical Textiles products registering a growth rate of 28.4% YoY. As per the United Nations estimates, worlds population could reach around 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100 and following this the global apparel market is projected to grow to USD 1.65 trillion by 2025 and USD 2.7 trillion by 2030.

The Government of India has increased the budget allocation for the Ministry of Textiles by 27.60%, reaching to f4,392.85 crores for the financial year 2024-25. This enhanced funding demonstrates the governments commitment to supporting the textile sector through its various schemes and programs such as PM Mitra Park, NITTM, A-TUF, ISDS, RoDTEP, RoSCTL etc.

Availability of almost all types of raw materials, existence of total value chain, young demography of India, entrepreneurial mindset of industry leaders, continuous support of Government, technology up gradation, focus on innovation and strong presence of support industries will help this sector grow at a healthy pace in coming decade.

OPPORTUNITIES

Immense growth potential - The Indian textile industry is set for strong growth, buoyed by both strong domestic consumption as well as export demand. The textile and apparel industry is expected to grow to US$ 190 billion by FY26.

Silk production - The Central Silk Board sets a target for raw silk production and encourages farmers and private players to grow silk. To achieve these targets, alliances with the private sector, especially agro-based industries in pre-cocoon and post-cocoon segments, are encouraged. The total amount of Raw Silk produced was 28,106 MT. A total of 44 R&D projects were started, and 23 of them were successfully completed. 9,777 people were trained in a variety of activities relating to the silk industry.

Bilateral relations - Industry bodies to host the largest global mega textiles event, Bharat Tex 2024 from February 26-29, 2024, in New Delhi. According to Union Minister, Mr. Piyush Goyal, Bharat Tex 2024 Expo is a testament to Indias commitment to becoming a global textile powerhouse.

Proposed FDI in multi-brand retail - For the textile industry, the proposed hike in FDI limit in multi-brand retail will bring in more players, thereby providing more options to consumers. It will also bring in greater investment along the entire value chain - from agricultural production to final manufactured goods. With global retail brands assured of a domestic foothold, outsourcing will also rise significantly.

Union Budget 2023-24 - Under the Union Budget 2023-24, the government has allocated Rs. 4,389.24 crores (US$ 536.4 million) to the Ministry of Textiles.

Foreign investments - The Government is taking initiatives to attract foreign investment in the textile sector through promotional visits to countries such as Japan, Germany, Italy and France. According to the new Draft of the National Textile Policy, the Government is planning to attract foreign investment and creating employment opportunities for 35 million people. India can become the one-stop sourcing destination for companies from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as there exist several opportunities for textile manufacturing companies from 10-nation bloc to invest in India.

(Source: Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT))

DISSCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable accounting standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The details of the financial performance of the Company are appearing in the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Accounts and other financial statements forming part of this annual report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Our Company has received a legacy of well established framework of internal controls of the businesses and operations. The Company has adequate monitoring procedures and has appointed competent personnel to safeguard its assets, protect loss from unauthorized use or disposition ensuring reliably authorized, accurately recorded and transparently reported transactions. Establishment of highly efficient management information and reporting systems combined with robust corporate policies form the overall control mechanisms. The Company conducts its business with integrity, high standards of ethical behavior and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations that govern its business. To supplement the internal control mechanism, the Company appointed external independent internal audit agencies to carry out concurrent internal audit at all its locations for its business. Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has started to review the internal control systems on a regular basis to improve their effectiveness besides verifying statutory compliances. The Audit Committee shall meet periodically to discuss findings of the internal auditors along with the remedial actions (i.e. Action Taken Report).

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

The Company regards its human resources as amongst its most valuable assets and proactively reviews policies and processes by creating a work environment that encourages initiative, provides challenges and opportunities and recognizes the performance and potential of its employees attracting and retaining the best manpower available by providing high degree of motivation.

Your Company believes in trust, transparency & teamwork to improve employees productivity at all levels. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The management discussion and analysis report containing your Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectation may constitute certain statements, which are forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The statements in this management discussion and analysis report could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operation include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in the governmental regulations, tax regimes, forex markets, economic developments within India and the countries with which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors.

On behalf of Board of Directors For Bindal Exports Limited