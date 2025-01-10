Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.26
65.26
65.26
65.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.74
-10.67
-11.13
-11.12
Net Worth
56.52
54.59
54.13
54.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
56.52
54.59
54.13
54.14
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.44
8.85
6.95
9.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.22
-0.21
1.03
2.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
2.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.03
1.85
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.24
-0.82
-0.05
Cash
0.02
0.13
0.08
0.01
Total Assets
5.24
8.77
8.06
11.94
