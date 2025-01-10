iifl-logo-icon 1
Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1.11
(-1.77%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.26

65.26

65.26

65.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.74

-10.67

-11.13

-11.12

Net Worth

56.52

54.59

54.13

54.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

56.52

54.59

54.13

54.14

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.44

8.85

6.95

9.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.22

-0.21

1.03

2.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

2.54

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.08

0.03

1.85

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-0.24

-0.82

-0.05

Cash

0.02

0.13

0.08

0.01

Total Assets

5.24

8.77

8.06

11.94

