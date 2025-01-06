Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.69
5.77
1.2
-22.35
Other operating items
Operating
-4.69
5.77
1.2
-22.35
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-4.69
5.77
1.2
-22.35
Equity raised
-8.57
-8.41
-8.15
-7.88
Investing
-17.09
-17.08
8.99
46.12
Financing
16.21
67.21
57.21
4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.14
47.49
59.25
19.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.