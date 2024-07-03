Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹1.18
Prev. Close₹1.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.75
Day's High₹1.19
Day's Low₹1.14
52 Week's High₹1.79
52 Week's Low₹0.98
Book Value₹0.84
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.26
65.26
65.26
65.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.74
-10.67
-11.13
-11.12
Net Worth
56.52
54.59
54.13
54.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.69
5.77
1.2
-22.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & WTD & CFO
Niraj Vaghela
Independent Director
Chandrakant Govingbhai Parmar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Khandelwal
Director
Harshadkumar Rathod
Director
Narendrakumar Vaniya
Director
Komalben Chauhan
Non Executive Director
CHHAYA PARMAR
Reports by Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd
Summary
Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Wellworth Overseas Limited in July, 1995. The name of the Company was changed to Sun Techno Overseas Limited in August 2011 and again the name got changed from Sun Techno Overseas Limited to Biogen Pharmachem Industries Limited on March 24,2021. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in shares and securities in present and future market. It trades in commodities, including agro based and precious metals, and other goods. The company also provides stock broking and consulting services. In addition, it generates, trades, and sells wind power. As of March 31, 2009, the Company had started trading operations and business in commodities, both in agro-based and precious metals, and other goods in present and future markets. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2009 (fiscal 2009), the Company was exploring opportinuities to do the business of import, export and trading in gold, silver and other precious metals, including diamond. The Company is also diversifying its business activities in the power sector, by establishing wind power generation plant.Company has changed its main objects to Pharmaceutical company dated 8th March 2021.
The Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd is ₹75.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd is ₹0.98 and ₹1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.23%, 3 Years at 22.62%, 1 Year at -16.90%, 6 Month at -4.07%, 3 Month at -7.81% and 1 Month at -6.35%.
