Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd Share Price

1.16
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.18
  • Day's High1.19
  • 52 Wk High1.79
  • Prev. Close1.18
  • Day's Low1.14
  • 52 Wk Low 0.98
  • Turnover (lac)15.75
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.18

Prev. Close

1.18

Turnover(Lac.)

15.75

Day's High

1.19

Day's Low

1.14

52 Week's High

1.79

52 Week's Low

0.98

Book Value

0.84

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.26

65.26

65.26

65.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.74

-10.67

-11.13

-11.12

Net Worth

56.52

54.59

54.13

54.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.69

5.77

1.2

-22.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & WTD & CFO

Niraj Vaghela

Independent Director

Chandrakant Govingbhai Parmar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Khandelwal

Director

Harshadkumar Rathod

Director

Narendrakumar Vaniya

Director

Komalben Chauhan

Non Executive Director

CHHAYA PARMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd

Summary

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Wellworth Overseas Limited in July, 1995. The name of the Company was changed to Sun Techno Overseas Limited in August 2011 and again the name got changed from Sun Techno Overseas Limited to Biogen Pharmachem Industries Limited on March 24,2021. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in shares and securities in present and future market. It trades in commodities, including agro based and precious metals, and other goods. The company also provides stock broking and consulting services. In addition, it generates, trades, and sells wind power. As of March 31, 2009, the Company had started trading operations and business in commodities, both in agro-based and precious metals, and other goods in present and future markets. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2009 (fiscal 2009), the Company was exploring opportinuities to do the business of import, export and trading in gold, silver and other precious metals, including diamond. The Company is also diversifying its business activities in the power sector, by establishing wind power generation plant.Company has changed its main objects to Pharmaceutical company dated 8th March 2021.
Company FAQs

What is the Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd share price today?

The Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd is ₹75.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd is ₹0.98 and ₹1.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd?

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.23%, 3 Years at 22.62%, 1 Year at -16.90%, 6 Month at -4.07%, 3 Month at -7.81% and 1 Month at -6.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

