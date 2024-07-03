Summary

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Wellworth Overseas Limited in July, 1995. The name of the Company was changed to Sun Techno Overseas Limited in August 2011 and again the name got changed from Sun Techno Overseas Limited to Biogen Pharmachem Industries Limited on March 24,2021. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in shares and securities in present and future market. It trades in commodities, including agro based and precious metals, and other goods. The company also provides stock broking and consulting services. In addition, it generates, trades, and sells wind power. As of March 31, 2009, the Company had started trading operations and business in commodities, both in agro-based and precious metals, and other goods in present and future markets. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2009 (fiscal 2009), the Company was exploring opportinuities to do the business of import, export and trading in gold, silver and other precious metals, including diamond. The Company is also diversifying its business activities in the power sector, by establishing wind power generation plant.Company has changed its main objects to Pharmaceutical company dated 8th March 2021.

