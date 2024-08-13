Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., 29th November 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following items: 1. Allotment of 25,00,00,000 (Twenty Five Crore Only) equity share warrants to non-promoters on Preferential Basis at an issue price of Rs. 1.68/- (Rupees one and sixty eight paise) each upon receipt of 25% of the total consideration. The above said allotments have been made in accordance with the terms mentioned in the notice of Postal Ballot dated 13.08.2024 and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. Disclosures pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is attached as Annexure A. The meeting commenced at 5:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. This is for your information Thanking You.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 15 Oct 2024

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Pursuant to Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 33 of t he SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company and transacted the following major businesses: 1.) Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th September, 2024. The meeting commenced at 05.30 P.M. and concluded at 06.00 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. Thanking You. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1)(d) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Director of the Company which is going to be held today Friday, August 9 2024 stands postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and rescheduled on 13th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) PFA (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.) To approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2.) Any other matter with the permission of the board which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 16 May 2024

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 at registered office of the company inter alia to consider following business. 1. Approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 3pt March 2024. 2. Any other matter which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024