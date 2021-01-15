Biopac India Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
17.25
17.25
17.25
17.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.84
0.28
2.98
2.88
Net Worth
-5.59
17.53
20.23
20.13
Minority Interest
Debt
32.78
34.86
29.46
32.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.7
0.91
1.12
0.89
Total Liabilities
27.89
53.3
50.81
53.44
Fixed Assets
36.37
41.62
46.51
50.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.33
0.22
0.12
Networking Capital
-8.71
10.95
3.89
2.69
Inventories
6.35
14.43
9.27
7
Inventory Days
111.56
70.82
49.04
Sundry Debtors
0.86
7.41
3.08
2.71
Debtor Days
57.29
23.53
18.98
Other Current Assets
0.22
1.24
0.9
1.17
Sundry Creditors
-9.06
-8.6
-6.31
-5.56
Creditor Days
66.49
48.21
38.95
Other Current Liabilities
-7.08
-3.53
-3.05
-2.63
Cash
0.08
0.39
0.18
0.12
Total Assets
27.9
53.29
50.8
53.43
