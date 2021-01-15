Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
47.2
47.77
52.09
yoy growth (%)
-1.17
-8.3
Raw materials
-23.69
-22.6
-27.7
As % of sales
50.18
47.31
53.17
Employee costs
-7.89
-7.84
-7.44
-6.85
As % of sales
16.71
16.41
14.29
Other costs
-8.32
-7.29
-6.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.62
15.26
13.24
Operating profit
7.3
10.03
10.04
OPM
15.46
21
19.27
Depreciation
-5.46
-5.49
-5.44
-4.92
Interest expense
-4.86
-4.26
-3.88
Other income
0
0
0.02
0.11
Profit before tax
-3.02
0.27
0.74
Taxes
0.32
-0.18
-0.69
Tax rate
-10.65
-64.86
-93.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.69
0.09
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.69
0.09
0.05
0.87
yoy growth (%)
-2,845.79
89.57
-94.07
-19.04
NPM
-5.71
0.2
0.09
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.