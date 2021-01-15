Biopac India Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-3.02
0.27
0.74
Depreciation
-5.46
-5.49
-5.44
-4.92
Tax paid
0.32
-0.18
-0.69
Working capital
7.36
1.35
-5.9
0
Other operating items
Operating
-0.79
-4.04
-11.28
Capital expenditure
0.53
-50.45
30.73
0.1
Free cash flow
-0.26
-54.49
19.44
Equity raised
5.95
5.76
5.65
3.9
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
16.1
-0.65
6.97
10.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.78
-49.39
32.06
