Biopac India Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

1.99
(3.65%)
Jan 15, 2021|02:47:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.01
  • Day's High2.01
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.92
  • Day's Low1.83
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-11.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Biopac India Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

2.01

Prev. Close

1.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

2.01

Day's Low

1.83

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-11.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Biopac India Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

Biopac India Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Biopac India Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:37 PM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.82%

Foreign: 24.82%

Indian: 24.82%

Non-Promoter- 50.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Biopac India Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

17.25

17.25

17.25

17.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.84

0.28

2.98

2.88

Net Worth

-5.59

17.53

20.23

20.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

47.2

47.77

52.09

yoy growth (%)

-1.17

-8.3

Raw materials

-23.69

-22.6

-27.7

As % of sales

50.18

47.31

53.17

Employee costs

-7.89

-7.84

-7.44

-6.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-3.02

0.27

0.74

Depreciation

-5.46

-5.49

-5.44

-4.92

Tax paid

0.32

-0.18

-0.69

Working capital

7.36

1.35

-5.9

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.17

-8.3

Op profit growth

-27.22

-0.08

EBIT growth

-59.42

-1.9

Net profit growth

-2,845.79

89.57

-94.07

-19.04

Biopac India Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,197

62.0453,313.18261.630.813,027.07392.51

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,489

70.6439,999.711900.251,542.3133.8

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

206.8

28.2112,831.46150.261.731,171.8196.35

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,230.45

92.7810,903.933.480.13420.55184.26

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

434.9

56.639,869.1550.030.57712.3383.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Biopac India Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Harish B Doshi

Managing Director

Pankaj B Doshi

Independent Director

Mehul Patel

Independent Director

R S Maker

Independent Director

Smita Sanghavi

Independent Director

Hemant Bhuta

Registered Office

Surevey No 38,

Silvassa Khanvel Road Dapada,

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230

Tel: 91-02606452737

Website: http://www.biopacindia.com

Email: member@biopacindia.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Biopac India Coporation Ltd started its manufacturing business in the year 1988. The company is in the branded disposable packaging for food products and dinnerware. A 30,000 sqft ultra modern plant o...
Reports by Biopac India Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Biopac India Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Biopac India Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Biopac India Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Biopac India Corporation Ltd is ₹3.43 Cr. as of 15 Jan ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Biopac India Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Biopac India Corporation Ltd is 0 and -0.18 as of 15 Jan ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Biopac India Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Biopac India Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Biopac India Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 15 Jan ‘21

What is the CAGR of Biopac India Corporation Ltd?

Biopac India Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.52%, 3 Years at -63.30%, 1 Year at 26.75%, 6 Month at -19.11%, 3 Month at -41.47% and 1 Month at -18.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Biopac India Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Biopac India Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.35 %

