Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹2.01
Prev. Close₹1.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹2.01
Day's Low₹1.83
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-11.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
17.25
17.25
17.25
17.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.84
0.28
2.98
2.88
Net Worth
-5.59
17.53
20.23
20.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
47.2
47.77
52.09
yoy growth (%)
-1.17
-8.3
Raw materials
-23.69
-22.6
-27.7
As % of sales
50.18
47.31
53.17
Employee costs
-7.89
-7.84
-7.44
-6.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-3.02
0.27
0.74
Depreciation
-5.46
-5.49
-5.44
-4.92
Tax paid
0.32
-0.18
-0.69
Working capital
7.36
1.35
-5.9
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.17
-8.3
Op profit growth
-27.22
-0.08
EBIT growth
-59.42
-1.9
Net profit growth
-2,845.79
89.57
-94.07
-19.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,197
|62.04
|53,313.18
|261.63
|0.81
|3,027.07
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,489
|70.64
|39,999.71
|190
|0.25
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
206.8
|28.21
|12,831.46
|150.26
|1.73
|1,171.81
|96.35
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,230.45
|92.78
|10,903.9
|33.48
|0.13
|420.55
|184.26
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
434.9
|56.63
|9,869.15
|50.03
|0.57
|712.33
|83.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Harish B Doshi
Managing Director
Pankaj B Doshi
Independent Director
Mehul Patel
Independent Director
R S Maker
Independent Director
Smita Sanghavi
Independent Director
Hemant Bhuta
Surevey No 38,
Silvassa Khanvel Road Dapada,
Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230
Tel: 91-02606452737
Website: http://www.biopacindia.com
Email: member@biopacindia.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Biopac India Coporation Ltd started its manufacturing business in the year 1988. The company is in the branded disposable packaging for food products and dinnerware. A 30,000 sqft ultra modern plant o...
Read More
Reports by Biopac India Corporation Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.