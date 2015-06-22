Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.37
-1.57
-4.43
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.98
-1.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
4.22
24.29
Other operating items
Operating
3.79
21.73
Capital expenditure
-1.71
0.52
Free cash flow
2.08
22.26
Equity raised
-11.35
57.66
Investing
-1.9
2.16
Financing
0.76
0.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.4
82.34
