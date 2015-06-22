iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.28
(3.70%)
Jun 22, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.37

-1.57

-4.43

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.98

-1.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

4.22

24.29

Other operating items

Operating

3.79

21.73

Capital expenditure

-1.71

0.52

Free cash flow

2.08

22.26

Equity raised

-11.35

57.66

Investing

-1.9

2.16

Financing

0.76

0.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-10.4

82.34

