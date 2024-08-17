Summary

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd operates med spa centres under the brand name EVOLVE. The company med spa centres are located in Mumbai at Walkeshwar, Andheri, Bandra, Worli and Borivali. Also, they have their franchisee centres located at Chennai and Thane.Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd was incorporated on July 15, 2008 as a private limited company with the name Birla Pacific Medspa Pvt Ltd. The company was incorporated pursuant to a joint venture agreement between Birla Wellness & Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Pacific Healthcare Holdings Limited and Dr. Abhijit Desai.The company was established to carry on in India and abroad the business of beauty and healthcare treatments, health and fitness resorts, dieticians, yoga ashrams, saloons, hair and skin treatments, Sanatorium centers, and to manufacture soaps consumables, oils, medicines, body sprays and scents, creams, powders, natural and artificial skin and hair conditioners. However, presently the company is not carrying on the business of manufacturing soaps, oils etc.During the year 2008-09, the company acquired the business undertaking of PacHealth Medical Services Pvt Ltd on slump sale basis through a business transfer agreement and supplemental agreement for a total consideration of Rs 410 lakh. The company commenced med spa operations at Prabhadevi in Mumbai under the brand name Evolve.In February 2, 2009, the company opened centre at Walkeshwar, Mumbai. Also, they opened franchisee centre at Thane in Maharashtra. In April 7, 2009, they

