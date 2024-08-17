Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹0.27
Prev. Close₹0.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.49
Day's High₹0.28
Day's Low₹0.27
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.14
P/E3.11
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
112.14
112.14
47.67
23.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.27
-5.68
-4.1
-3.96
Net Worth
97.87
106.46
43.57
19.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.97
3.31
2.13
yoy growth (%)
-70.46
55.29
Raw materials
-0.11
-0.28
-0.22
As % of sales
12.18
8.49
10.36
Employee costs
-0.53
-1.39
-0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.37
-1.57
-4.43
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.98
-1.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
4.22
24.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.46
55.29
Op profit growth
31.28
-45.7
EBIT growth
-125.31
-65.03
Net profit growth
446.78
-64.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
2.13
3.93
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2.13
3.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.63
1.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
William Lai Leong Chong
Director
Rajesh Shah
Director
Ramprakash Murlidhar Mishra
Managing Director
Rubin Malkani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd
Summary
Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd operates med spa centres under the brand name EVOLVE. The company med spa centres are located in Mumbai at Walkeshwar, Andheri, Bandra, Worli and Borivali. Also, they have their franchisee centres located at Chennai and Thane.Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd was incorporated on July 15, 2008 as a private limited company with the name Birla Pacific Medspa Pvt Ltd. The company was incorporated pursuant to a joint venture agreement between Birla Wellness & Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Pacific Healthcare Holdings Limited and Dr. Abhijit Desai.The company was established to carry on in India and abroad the business of beauty and healthcare treatments, health and fitness resorts, dieticians, yoga ashrams, saloons, hair and skin treatments, Sanatorium centers, and to manufacture soaps consumables, oils, medicines, body sprays and scents, creams, powders, natural and artificial skin and hair conditioners. However, presently the company is not carrying on the business of manufacturing soaps, oils etc.During the year 2008-09, the company acquired the business undertaking of PacHealth Medical Services Pvt Ltd on slump sale basis through a business transfer agreement and supplemental agreement for a total consideration of Rs 410 lakh. The company commenced med spa operations at Prabhadevi in Mumbai under the brand name Evolve.In February 2, 2009, the company opened centre at Walkeshwar, Mumbai. Also, they opened franchisee centre at Thane in Maharashtra. In April 7, 2009, they
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.