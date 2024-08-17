iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd Share Price

0.28
(3.70%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

0.27

Prev. Close

0.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0.49

Day's High

0.28

Day's Low

0.27

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.14

P/E

3.11

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:18 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.43%

Non-Promoter- 79.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

112.14

112.14

47.67

23.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.27

-5.68

-4.1

-3.96

Net Worth

97.87

106.46

43.57

19.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.97

3.31

2.13

yoy growth (%)

-70.46

55.29

Raw materials

-0.11

-0.28

-0.22

As % of sales

12.18

8.49

10.36

Employee costs

-0.53

-1.39

-0.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.37

-1.57

-4.43

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.98

-1.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

4.22

24.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.46

55.29

Op profit growth

31.28

-45.7

EBIT growth

-125.31

-65.03

Net profit growth

446.78

-64.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

2.13

3.93

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2.13

3.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.63

1.29

View Annually Results

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

William Lai Leong Chong

Director

Rajesh Shah

Director

Ramprakash Murlidhar Mishra

Managing Director

Rubin Malkani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd

Summary

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd operates med spa centres under the brand name EVOLVE. The company med spa centres are located in Mumbai at Walkeshwar, Andheri, Bandra, Worli and Borivali. Also, they have their franchisee centres located at Chennai and Thane.Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd was incorporated on July 15, 2008 as a private limited company with the name Birla Pacific Medspa Pvt Ltd. The company was incorporated pursuant to a joint venture agreement between Birla Wellness & Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Pacific Healthcare Holdings Limited and Dr. Abhijit Desai.The company was established to carry on in India and abroad the business of beauty and healthcare treatments, health and fitness resorts, dieticians, yoga ashrams, saloons, hair and skin treatments, Sanatorium centers, and to manufacture soaps consumables, oils, medicines, body sprays and scents, creams, powders, natural and artificial skin and hair conditioners. However, presently the company is not carrying on the business of manufacturing soaps, oils etc.During the year 2008-09, the company acquired the business undertaking of PacHealth Medical Services Pvt Ltd on slump sale basis through a business transfer agreement and supplemental agreement for a total consideration of Rs 410 lakh. The company commenced med spa operations at Prabhadevi in Mumbai under the brand name Evolve.In February 2, 2009, the company opened centre at Walkeshwar, Mumbai. Also, they opened franchisee centre at Thane in Maharashtra. In April 7, 2009, they
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.