Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-51.73
EBIT margin
-47.14
Net profit margin
-47.84
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
-0.26
Book value per share
9.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
-18.35
P/B
0.51
EV/EBIDTA
-71.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
67.38
Net debt / equity
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
1.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.83
Employee costs
-37.54
Other costs
-101.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.