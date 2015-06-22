iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd Key Ratios

0.28
(3.70%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-51.73

EBIT margin

-47.14

Net profit margin

-47.84

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

-0.26

Book value per share

9.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-18.35

P/B

0.51

EV/EBIDTA

-71.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

67.38

Net debt / equity

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

1.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.83

Employee costs

-37.54

Other costs

-101.36

