|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.97
3.31
2.13
yoy growth (%)
-70.46
55.29
Raw materials
-0.11
-0.28
-0.22
As % of sales
12.18
8.49
10.36
Employee costs
-0.53
-1.39
-0.78
As % of sales
54.92
42.14
36.77
Other costs
-2.74
-3.48
-4.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
280.47
105.07
212.21
Operating profit
-2.42
-1.84
-3.4
OPM
-247.59
-55.7
-159.35
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.98
-1.12
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Other income
3.62
1.28
0.1
Profit before tax
0.37
-1.57
-4.43
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
-1.57
-4.43
Exceptional items
-8.97
0
0
Net profit
-8.59
-1.57
-4.43
yoy growth (%)
446.78
-64.54
NPM
-877.59
-47.41
-207.66
