Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.28
(3.70%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.97

3.31

2.13

yoy growth (%)

-70.46

55.29

Raw materials

-0.11

-0.28

-0.22

As % of sales

12.18

8.49

10.36

Employee costs

-0.53

-1.39

-0.78

As % of sales

54.92

42.14

36.77

Other costs

-2.74

-3.48

-4.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

280.47

105.07

212.21

Operating profit

-2.42

-1.84

-3.4

OPM

-247.59

-55.7

-159.35

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.98

-1.12

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Other income

3.62

1.28

0.1

Profit before tax

0.37

-1.57

-4.43

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.37

-1.57

-4.43

Exceptional items

-8.97

0

0

Net profit

-8.59

-1.57

-4.43

yoy growth (%)

446.78

-64.54

NPM

-877.59

-47.41

-207.66

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd

