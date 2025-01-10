Bisil Plast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.36
-4.57
-4.74
-4.76
Net Worth
1.04
0.83
0.66
0.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.04
0.83
0.66
0.64
Fixed Assets
0.25
0.27
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.68
0.47
0.36
0.6
Inventories
0.39
0.05
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.75
0.95
0.47
0.24
Debtor Days
89.81
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.02
0.4
0.61
Sundry Creditors
-2.38
-0.54
-0.49
-0.24
Creditor Days
89.81
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
0.11
0.09
0.31
0.05
Total Assets
1.04
0.83
0.67
0.65
