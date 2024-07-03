iifl-logo-icon 1
Bisil Plast Ltd Share Price

2.37
(-3.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:00 PM

  • Open2.57
  • Day's High2.57
  • 52 Wk High3.63
  • Prev. Close2.45
  • Day's Low2.33
  • 52 Wk Low 1.82
  • Turnover (lac)6.3
  • P/E81.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.19
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bisil Plast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

2.57

Prev. Close

2.45

Turnover(Lac.)

6.3

Day's High

2.57

Day's Low

2.33

52 Week's High

3.63

52 Week's Low

1.82

Book Value

0.19

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.81

P/E

81.67

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Bisil Plast Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bisil Plast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bisil Plast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bisil Plast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.36

-4.57

-4.74

-4.76

Net Worth

1.04

0.83

0.66

0.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.97

1.24

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-21.44

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.88

-1.13

0

0

As % of sales

90.84

91.59

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.04

0

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.04

-0.09

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.6

0.3

0.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.44

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-28.61

-55.82

18.08

-24.89

EBIT growth

-28.61

-55.82

307.23

-82.39

Net profit growth

-28.61

-55.82

307.23

-82.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bisil Plast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bisil Plast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Suketu N Vaywala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amrish V Pandya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Khyati B. Shah

Additional Director

Jagdip Panachand Vora

Whole Time Director

Paresh V. Sukhadiya

Additional Executive Director.

Kevinkumar Saparia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bisil Plast Ltd

Summary

Bisil Plast Ltd (Earlier known as Bisleri Gujarat Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Company in September 1986. The Company was thereafter converted into a Limited Company in May, 1992 and the name of Company was changed to Bisil Plast Limited. The Company was set up with the object of manufacturing PVC bottles. However, during the initial years, the Company could not produce bottles due to various reasons like shortage of trained experienced personnel to run sophisticated machines at Chhatral, Gujarat, no definite market for the PVC bottles at that time, etc. Hence the demand for the PVC bottles was not substantial. The delay in the disbursement of term loans aggravated the problems and it started slipping into losses.Over the years, Chhatral has started developing and with the availability of necessary infrastructural facilities and improvement in the market for the product, the company started regrouping its limited resources to make concentrated efforts to minimise financial crisis. Sensing the increase in the demand for the PVC bottles, the company decided to expand its capacity at its plant located in Chhatral. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its expansion programme.The company has marketing arrangements with Kothari Beverages, manufacturers of Yes brand mineral water, for a supply of 10 lac bottles pm for a period of 12 months. The Company implemented a project of forward integration for Aqua Water (Mineral Water) with capacity of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bisil Plast Ltd share price today?

The Bisil Plast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bisil Plast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bisil Plast Ltd is ₹12.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bisil Plast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bisil Plast Ltd is 81.67 and 12.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bisil Plast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bisil Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bisil Plast Ltd is ₹1.82 and ₹3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bisil Plast Ltd?

Bisil Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.41%, 6 Month at -22.71%, 3 Month at 11.87% and 1 Month at 1.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bisil Plast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bisil Plast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

