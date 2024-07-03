SectorPlastic products
Open₹2.57
Prev. Close₹2.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.3
Day's High₹2.57
Day's Low₹2.33
52 Week's High₹3.63
52 Week's Low₹1.82
Book Value₹0.19
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.81
P/E81.67
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.36
-4.57
-4.74
-4.76
Net Worth
1.04
0.83
0.66
0.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.97
1.24
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-21.44
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.88
-1.13
0
0
As % of sales
90.84
91.59
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.6
0.3
0.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.44
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-28.61
-55.82
18.08
-24.89
EBIT growth
-28.61
-55.82
307.23
-82.39
Net profit growth
-28.61
-55.82
307.23
-82.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Suketu N Vaywala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amrish V Pandya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Khyati B. Shah
Additional Director
Jagdip Panachand Vora
Whole Time Director
Paresh V. Sukhadiya
Additional Executive Director.
Kevinkumar Saparia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bisil Plast Ltd
Summary
Bisil Plast Ltd (Earlier known as Bisleri Gujarat Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Company in September 1986. The Company was thereafter converted into a Limited Company in May, 1992 and the name of Company was changed to Bisil Plast Limited. The Company was set up with the object of manufacturing PVC bottles. However, during the initial years, the Company could not produce bottles due to various reasons like shortage of trained experienced personnel to run sophisticated machines at Chhatral, Gujarat, no definite market for the PVC bottles at that time, etc. Hence the demand for the PVC bottles was not substantial. The delay in the disbursement of term loans aggravated the problems and it started slipping into losses.Over the years, Chhatral has started developing and with the availability of necessary infrastructural facilities and improvement in the market for the product, the company started regrouping its limited resources to make concentrated efforts to minimise financial crisis. Sensing the increase in the demand for the PVC bottles, the company decided to expand its capacity at its plant located in Chhatral. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its expansion programme.The company has marketing arrangements with Kothari Beverages, manufacturers of Yes brand mineral water, for a supply of 10 lac bottles pm for a period of 12 months. The Company implemented a project of forward integration for Aqua Water (Mineral Water) with capacity of
Read More
The Bisil Plast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bisil Plast Ltd is ₹12.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bisil Plast Ltd is 81.67 and 12.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bisil Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bisil Plast Ltd is ₹1.82 and ₹3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bisil Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.41%, 6 Month at -22.71%, 3 Month at 11.87% and 1 Month at 1.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.