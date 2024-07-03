Summary

Bisil Plast Ltd (Earlier known as Bisleri Gujarat Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Company in September 1986. The Company was thereafter converted into a Limited Company in May, 1992 and the name of Company was changed to Bisil Plast Limited. The Company was set up with the object of manufacturing PVC bottles. However, during the initial years, the Company could not produce bottles due to various reasons like shortage of trained experienced personnel to run sophisticated machines at Chhatral, Gujarat, no definite market for the PVC bottles at that time, etc. Hence the demand for the PVC bottles was not substantial. The delay in the disbursement of term loans aggravated the problems and it started slipping into losses.Over the years, Chhatral has started developing and with the availability of necessary infrastructural facilities and improvement in the market for the product, the company started regrouping its limited resources to make concentrated efforts to minimise financial crisis. Sensing the increase in the demand for the PVC bottles, the company decided to expand its capacity at its plant located in Chhatral. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its expansion programme.The company has marketing arrangements with Kothari Beverages, manufacturers of Yes brand mineral water, for a supply of 10 lac bottles pm for a period of 12 months. The Company implemented a project of forward integration for Aqua Water (Mineral Water) with capacity of

