Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Bisil Plast Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To augment the financial resources of the Company via funds raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/other securities through preferential allotment, right issue , QIPs, ADR,GDR ,FCCB or any other method or combination Thereof in one or more Trenches: 2. To consider any other matter, with the permission of the Chair; Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bisil Plast Limited held today i.e. Friday, 10th January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

1. To change the register office of the Company with in the same city From 406, Silver Oaks Commercial Complex, Opp. Arun Society, Paldi, Ahmedabad-380 007 to office No. 702/3 7th Floor S hilp Aaron Sindhu Bhavan Road Thaltej Ahmedabad 380059. Change in the the registered office of the Company with in the same city From 406, Silver Oaks Commercial Complex, Opp. Arun Society, Paldi, Ahmedabad-380 007 to office No. 702/3 7th Floor Shilp Aaron Sindhu Bhavan Road Thaltej Ahmedabad 380059. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 20/12/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Bisil Plast Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th Sept. 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 22-10-2024 We are Submitting herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 30.09.2024 along with LRR. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Bisil Plast Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Director 2. Any other matter with permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today, have appointed an Additional Executive Director. The Board of Directors, in their meeting held today, have appointed an additional executive director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Bisil Plast Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Director 2. Any other matter with permission of chair. The Board of Directors in their Meeting Held today appointed Additional Non-executive Director of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Bisil Plast Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We are submitting herewith Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with LRR. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors has decided the date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, E-voting & other Matters. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today have appointed Statutory auditors subject to the approval of members at the ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting of the company.

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Bisil Plast Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as per applicable Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 9th July 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 406 Silver Oaks Commercial Complex Opp. Arun Society Paldi Ahmedabad 380 007 to transact the following business; 1. Appointment of Company Secretary. 2. Appointment of Non-Executive Director 3. Any other matter with permission of chair. Kindly take the same on your record. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Bisil Plast Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as per applicable Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 10th June 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business; 1. To consider and approve the request received from Mr. Sanjay S. Shah and Mrs. Ritaben Shah promoters of the Company to reclassify from Promoter & promoter group to Public Category. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair and majority of directors Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024

Bisil Plast Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024 is scheduled to be held on 21st May 2024. we are enclosing herewith: 1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results 3. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. We are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2024 and declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified opinion. Revised outcome - Please note that as per Regulation 33(2)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Financial results are duly signed by the Chairperson of the Company. Please note further that only the nomenclature was mentioned as Director in the earlier Financial Results. We are submitting herewith revised results with the change in nomenclature as required under the said Regulation for your records and reference and there is no change in the figures of the Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024