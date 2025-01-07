Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.97
1.24
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-21.44
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.88
-1.13
0
0
As % of sales
90.84
91.59
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
0
-0.01
As % of sales
2.46
3.54
0
0
Other costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.85
8.33
0
0
Operating profit
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
-0.08
OPM
-3.15
-3.47
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
-0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
-0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
-0.04
-0.09
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
-28.61
-55.82
307.23
-82.39
NPM
-3.15
-3.47
0
0
