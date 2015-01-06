Blazon Marbles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.34
1.84
1.84
1.85
Net Worth
5.28
15.46
15.46
15.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.32
15.5
15.5
15.51
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.17
0.18
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.64
4.64
4.61
4.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.42
10.54
10.54
10.66
Inventories
0
10.28
10.28
10.28
Inventory Days
0
82,425.89
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.22
0
0.32
0
Debtor Days
81.77
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.16
1.36
1.36
1.85
Sundry Creditors
-0.91
-1.04
-1.35
-1.35
Creditor Days
338.25
8,338.8
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
-0.12
Cash
0.08
0.14
0.18
0.1
Total Assets
5.31
15.49
15.51
15.51
