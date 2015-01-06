iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Blazon Marbles Ltd Balance Sheet

1.53
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Blazon Marbles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

13.62

13.62

13.62

13.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.34

1.84

1.84

1.85

Net Worth

5.28

15.46

15.46

15.47

Minority Interest

Debt

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.32

15.5

15.5

15.51

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.17

0.18

0.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.64

4.64

4.61

4.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.42

10.54

10.54

10.66

Inventories

0

10.28

10.28

10.28

Inventory Days

0

82,425.89

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.22

0

0.32

0

Debtor Days

81.77

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.16

1.36

1.36

1.85

Sundry Creditors

-0.91

-1.04

-1.35

-1.35

Creditor Days

338.25

8,338.8

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

-0.12

Cash

0.08

0.14

0.18

0.1

Total Assets

5.31

15.49

15.51

15.51

Blazon Marbles Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Blazon Marbles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.