Blazon Marbles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.53
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.98

0.04

0

0

yoy growth (%)

2,057.09

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.83

0

-0.01

0

As % of sales

85.01

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

1.68

32.95

0

0

Other costs

-10.3

-0.04

-0.03

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,049.81

106.59

0

0

Operating profit

-10.17

-0.01

-0.06

-0.24

OPM

-1,036.51

-39.54

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0.05

0.24

Profit before tax

-10.17

0

-0.01

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.17

0

-0.01

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.17

0

-0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

2,14,632.45

-59.24

-392.6

221

NPM

-1,036.6

-10.41

0

0

