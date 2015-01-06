Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.98
0.04
0
0
yoy growth (%)
2,057.09
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.83
0
-0.01
0
As % of sales
85.01
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
1.68
32.95
0
0
Other costs
-10.3
-0.04
-0.03
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,049.81
106.59
0
0
Operating profit
-10.17
-0.01
-0.06
-0.24
OPM
-1,036.51
-39.54
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.05
0.24
Profit before tax
-10.17
0
-0.01
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.17
0
-0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.17
0
-0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
2,14,632.45
-59.24
-392.6
221
NPM
-1,036.6
-10.41
0
0
