Blazon Marbles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-10.17
0
-0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.78
-1.39
-0.05
-2.59
Other operating items
Operating
-19.95
-1.39
-0.07
-2.58
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.03
-0.03
Free cash flow
-19.95
-1.39
-0.04
-2.61
Equity raised
3.67
3.68
3.7
3.69
Investing
0
0.02
0.04
2.6
Financing
0.08
0
0.08
0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.2
2.31
3.77
3.75
