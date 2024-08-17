iifl-logo-icon 1
Blazon Marbles Ltd Share Price

1.53
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Blazon Marbles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.53

Prev. Close

1.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1.53

Day's Low

1.53

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.77

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Blazon Marbles Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Blazon Marbles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Blazon Marbles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blazon Marbles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

13.62

13.62

13.62

13.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.34

1.84

1.84

1.85

Net Worth

5.28

15.46

15.46

15.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.98

0.04

0

0

yoy growth (%)

2,057.09

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.83

0

-0.01

0

As % of sales

85.01

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-10.17

0

-0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-9.78

-1.39

-0.05

-2.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2,057.09

0

0

0

Op profit growth

56,437.73

-71.62

-73.86

-90.35

EBIT growth

3,09,772.92

-65.01

-276.6

-97.06

Net profit growth

2,14,632.45

-59.24

-392.6

221

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Blazon Marbles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Blazon Marbles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Naresh Nagindas Shah

Director

Sushma V Raval

Director

Bhavik Satish Badani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blazon Marbles Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.92, Shubham Granites was originally promoted by G P Somani and was taken over by Vishnu Prakash Kabra and Associates.The company is in the process of setting up a 100% EOU in the Vadodara district for the manufacture of polished granite slabs with an installed capacity of 1.2 lac sq mt pa. The company has been granted Temporary Pioneer Status, being the first 100% EOU in Gujarat by the Government of Gujarat in 1993.The company has entered into an agreement with Breton, Italy, for supply of machinery and providing technical know-how. It also has entered into a 100% buy-back arrangement with Sigep, Italy. In Jan.96, the company issued 37,20,000 equity shares for the public, aggregating Rs 372 lac, to part-finance the above project.
Read More

