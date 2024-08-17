SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.53
Prev. Close₹1.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.53
Day's Low₹1.53
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.77
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.34
1.84
1.84
1.85
Net Worth
5.28
15.46
15.46
15.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.98
0.04
0
0
yoy growth (%)
2,057.09
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.83
0
-0.01
0
As % of sales
85.01
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-10.17
0
-0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.78
-1.39
-0.05
-2.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2,057.09
0
0
0
Op profit growth
56,437.73
-71.62
-73.86
-90.35
EBIT growth
3,09,772.92
-65.01
-276.6
-97.06
Net profit growth
2,14,632.45
-59.24
-392.6
221
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Naresh Nagindas Shah
Director
Sushma V Raval
Director
Bhavik Satish Badani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.92, Shubham Granites was originally promoted by G P Somani and was taken over by Vishnu Prakash Kabra and Associates.The company is in the process of setting up a 100% EOU in the Vadodara district for the manufacture of polished granite slabs with an installed capacity of 1.2 lac sq mt pa. The company has been granted Temporary Pioneer Status, being the first 100% EOU in Gujarat by the Government of Gujarat in 1993.The company has entered into an agreement with Breton, Italy, for supply of machinery and providing technical know-how. It also has entered into a 100% buy-back arrangement with Sigep, Italy. In Jan.96, the company issued 37,20,000 equity shares for the public, aggregating Rs 372 lac, to part-finance the above project.
