BLS Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.77
43.77
43.77
43.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.04
-3.04
-3.04
-3.05
Net Worth
40.73
40.73
40.73
40.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
40.73
40.73
40.73
40.72
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
40.7
40.72
40.72
40.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.55
4.54
4.64
4.64
Debtor Days
1,41,133.33
Other Current Assets
36.33
36.29
36.18
36.17
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.11
-0.1
-0.1
Creditor Days
3,041.66
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.03
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
40.73
40.72
40.73
40.71
