BLS Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.54
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.04

0

64.95

yoy growth (%)

-73.33

0

-100

52.45

Raw materials

0

0

0

-64.54

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.37

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.12

-0.25

-0.33

As % of sales

814.16

268.44

0

0.51

Other costs

-0.08

-0.09

-0.16

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

720.83

215.33

0

0.4

Operating profit

-0.17

-0.17

-0.42

-0.19

OPM

-1,435

-383.77

0

-0.29

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.17

0.17

0.19

0.21

Profit before tax

0

0

-0.23

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-24.99

-15.38

0

-30.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

-0.23

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

-0.23

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-18.18

-100.47

-1,299.48

-112.49

NPM

7.5

2.44

0

0.03

