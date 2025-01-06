Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0.04
0
64.95
yoy growth (%)
-73.33
0
-100
52.45
Raw materials
0
0
0
-64.54
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.37
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.12
-0.25
-0.33
As % of sales
814.16
268.44
0
0.51
Other costs
-0.08
-0.09
-0.16
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
720.83
215.33
0
0.4
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.17
-0.42
-0.19
OPM
-1,435
-383.77
0
-0.29
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.17
0.17
0.19
0.21
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.23
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-24.99
-15.38
0
-30.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
-0.23
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
-0.23
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-18.18
-100.47
-1,299.48
-112.49
NPM
7.5
2.44
0
0.03
