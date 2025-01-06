BLS Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.23
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-34.21
-0.22
23.93
Other operating items
Operating
0
-34.2
-0.46
23.94
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0
-34.2
-0.46
23.94
Equity raised
-6.1
-5.97
-5.37
-5.4
Investing
0
0
0
-23.92
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.1
-40.18
-5.84
-5.38
