Summary

BLS Infotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Brels Infotech Limited in year 1985. The Company name got changed to BLS Infotech Ltd in May, 2009. The Company was incorporated way back in 1985 for imparting IT & IT enabled services in the country when the use of Computer in the Country was just a new concept with extreme potentiality.The Company was formed as a Private Limited Company to obtain the exclusive National Franchisee Rights of Computer Point. From a very small Private Company it developed into a substantially large educational institution chain in the country, particularly in the under - developed Eastern part of the Country. The Company engaged in providing Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled Services (ITeS). The Companys product comprised of Computer Software. It offers computer training and education services.

