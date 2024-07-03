iifl-logo-icon 1
BLS Infotech Ltd Share Price

1.54
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.57
  • Day's High1.57
  • 52 Wk High6.19
  • Prev. Close1.62
  • Day's Low1.54
  • 52 Wk Low 1.48
  • Turnover (lac)4.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

BLS Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.57

Prev. Close

1.62

Turnover(Lac.)

4.92

Day's High

1.57

Day's Low

1.54

52 Week's High

6.19

52 Week's Low

1.48

Book Value

0.93

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BLS Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

14 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

BLS Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

BLS Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.11%

Non-Promoter- 40.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BLS Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.77

43.77

43.77

43.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.04

-3.04

-3.04

-3.05

Net Worth

40.73

40.73

40.73

40.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.04

0

64.95

yoy growth (%)

-73.33

0

-100

52.45

Raw materials

0

0

0

-64.54

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.37

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.12

-0.25

-0.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

-0.23

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-34.21

-0.22

23.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-73.33

0

-100

52.45

Op profit growth

-0.28

-59.49

122.89

-54.08

EBIT growth

-7.69

-100.55

-929.43

-112.48

Net profit growth

-18.18

-100.47

-1,299.48

-112.49

No Record Found

BLS Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BLS Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

E D & Wholetime Director

Sushil K. Saraogi

Independent Non Exe. Director

A. Dhanania

Independent Non Exe. Director

H. Saraogi

Independent Non Exe. Director

B. Bera

Independent Non Exe. Director

B Gangopadhyay

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priyanka Singh

Non Executive Director

NITESH SINGH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SUMAN GUPTA

Additional Director

Vidhi Vikas PavanKumar

Additional Director

Anirudh Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BLS Infotech Ltd

Summary

BLS Infotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Brels Infotech Limited in year 1985. The Company name got changed to BLS Infotech Ltd in May, 2009. The Company was incorporated way back in 1985 for imparting IT & IT enabled services in the country when the use of Computer in the Country was just a new concept with extreme potentiality.The Company was formed as a Private Limited Company to obtain the exclusive National Franchisee Rights of Computer Point. From a very small Private Company it developed into a substantially large educational institution chain in the country, particularly in the under - developed Eastern part of the Country. The Company engaged in providing Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled Services (ITeS). The Companys product comprised of Computer Software. It offers computer training and education services.
Company FAQs

What is the BLS Infotech Ltd share price today?

The BLS Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of BLS Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BLS Infotech Ltd is ₹67.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BLS Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BLS Infotech Ltd is 0 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BLS Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BLS Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BLS Infotech Ltd is ₹1.48 and ₹6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BLS Infotech Ltd?

BLS Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.95%, 3 Years at 39.25%, 1 Year at -41.30%, 6 Month at -48.73%, 3 Month at -29.26% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BLS Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BLS Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.89 %

