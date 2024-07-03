SectorTrading
Open₹1.57
Prev. Close₹1.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.92
Day's High₹1.57
Day's Low₹1.54
52 Week's High₹6.19
52 Week's Low₹1.48
Book Value₹0.93
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.77
43.77
43.77
43.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.04
-3.04
-3.04
-3.05
Net Worth
40.73
40.73
40.73
40.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0.04
0
64.95
yoy growth (%)
-73.33
0
-100
52.45
Raw materials
0
0
0
-64.54
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.37
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.12
-0.25
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.23
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-34.21
-0.22
23.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-73.33
0
-100
52.45
Op profit growth
-0.28
-59.49
122.89
-54.08
EBIT growth
-7.69
-100.55
-929.43
-112.48
Net profit growth
-18.18
-100.47
-1,299.48
-112.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
E D & Wholetime Director
Sushil K. Saraogi
Independent Non Exe. Director
A. Dhanania
Independent Non Exe. Director
H. Saraogi
Independent Non Exe. Director
B. Bera
Independent Non Exe. Director
B Gangopadhyay
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priyanka Singh
Non Executive Director
NITESH SINGH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SUMAN GUPTA
Additional Director
Vidhi Vikas PavanKumar
Additional Director
Anirudh Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BLS Infotech Ltd
Summary
BLS Infotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Brels Infotech Limited in year 1985. The Company name got changed to BLS Infotech Ltd in May, 2009. The Company was incorporated way back in 1985 for imparting IT & IT enabled services in the country when the use of Computer in the Country was just a new concept with extreme potentiality.The Company was formed as a Private Limited Company to obtain the exclusive National Franchisee Rights of Computer Point. From a very small Private Company it developed into a substantially large educational institution chain in the country, particularly in the under - developed Eastern part of the Country. The Company engaged in providing Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled Services (ITeS). The Companys product comprised of Computer Software. It offers computer training and education services.
Read More
The BLS Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BLS Infotech Ltd is ₹67.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BLS Infotech Ltd is 0 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BLS Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BLS Infotech Ltd is ₹1.48 and ₹6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BLS Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.95%, 3 Years at 39.25%, 1 Year at -41.30%, 6 Month at -48.73%, 3 Month at -29.26% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.