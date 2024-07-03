iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BLS Infotech Ltd Company Summary

1.47
(-4.55%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

BLS Infotech Ltd Summary

BLS Infotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Brels Infotech Limited in year 1985. The Company name got changed to BLS Infotech Ltd in May, 2009. The Company was incorporated way back in 1985 for imparting IT & IT enabled services in the country when the use of Computer in the Country was just a new concept with extreme potentiality.The Company was formed as a Private Limited Company to obtain the exclusive National Franchisee Rights of Computer Point. From a very small Private Company it developed into a substantially large educational institution chain in the country, particularly in the under - developed Eastern part of the Country. The Company engaged in providing Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled Services (ITeS). The Companys product comprised of Computer Software. It offers computer training and education services.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.