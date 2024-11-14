|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|BLS INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PLEASE FIND ATTACHED INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 14.11.24 FOR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS WE WILL SHARE THE OUTCOME ALONG WITH FINANCIAL RESULTS REVISSED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SEPTEMBER 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|BLS INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PRIOR INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 09.09.2024 AT 2.30 PM TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE NOTICE OF AGM AND OTHER GENERAL BUSINESS
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|BLS INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING SHCEDULED TO BE HELD AT 11.30 AM TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JUNE QUARTER 2024 FIND ATTACHED QUARTERLY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30,2024 BOARD MEETING COMMENCED AT 11.30 AM AND CONCLUDED AT 01.00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|BLS INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 30TH MAY 2024 AT 5.30 PM TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 312024 ALONG WITH AUDITORS REPORT THEREON. FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|BLS INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PRIOR INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPOINTMENRT OF NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT OF NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|BLS INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BE HEDL ON 09TH FEBRUARY 2024 AT 11.00 AM MEETING COMMENCED AT 11 AM AND CONCLUDED AT 12.30 PM .. THE RESULTS IS AS PER REGULATION 33 of sebi lodr regulation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
