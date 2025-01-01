Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.44
-0.37
-0.37
-0.34
Net Worth
-0.18
-0.11
-0.11
-0.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0.41
0.31
0.26
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.23
0.2
0.15
0.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.17
0.1
0.06
0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0.08
0.06
0.1
Debtor Days
143.45
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.02
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
0
0
-0.01
Cash
0.39
0.09
0.08
0.04
Total Assets
0.22
0.19
0.14
0.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.