Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.25
0.23
0.17
0.18
yoy growth (%)
9.55
33.04
-5.41
3.19
Raw materials
-0.17
-0.15
-0.11
-0.12
As % of sales
69.82
68.82
65.78
67.76
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
6.2
6.28
4.82
3.91
Other costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.21
24.32
28.55
27.5
Operating profit
0
0
0
0
OPM
0.75
0.56
0.82
0.81
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-17.83
-19
-19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
78.69
-8.41
-3.86
36.08
NPM
0.75
0.46
0.67
0.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.