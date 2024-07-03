Summary

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd (Formerly known as E-WHA Foam India Ltd) was incorporated in 1992 as a Public Limited Company in Maharashtra. The Company was promoted by Navinchandra Chunilal Shah, Ajay Bhupatrai Shah and Jayant Shah. The Company came out with a public issue in August 1994 to part finance the project of setting up unit in Goa to produce 1500 tpa polyethylene foam products. It has a technical cum financial collaboration with E- Wha Foam Korea Co., South Korea. Besides packaging applications - mainly as cushioning material, it also finds application in industry segments like automobile, shoe uppers, sports goods, carpet lining, air-conditioning, refrigeration etc. In 1994-95, the company implemented its non-cross linked polyethylene foam project at Goa. It started production of all varieties of expanded polyethylene foam sheets and other value added products like hoses, nets, rods and laminated sheets. During the same period, it also got an initial export order from Korea for laminated mats. In 1995-96, it developed a new grade of polyethylene foam for water proofing application. Later in year 2012, name of the Company was changed from E-Wha Foam India Limited to Blue Pearl Texspin Limited w.e.f November 08, 2012 through fresh Certificate of Incorporation in Mumbai. The Company started Textile business which differed from earlier business of manufacturing of foam and other foam based products.

Read More