Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd Share Price

131.65
(1.98%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open131.65
  • Day's High131.65
  • 52 Wk High131.65
  • Prev. Close129.1
  • Day's Low131.65
  • 52 Wk Low 40.13
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value944.6
  • EPS21.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

11 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.54%

Foreign: 19.54%

Indian: 0.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 80.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.44

-0.37

-0.37

-0.34

Net Worth

-0.18

-0.11

-0.11

-0.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.25

0.23

0.17

0.18

yoy growth (%)

9.55

33.04

-5.41

3.19

Raw materials

-0.17

-0.15

-0.11

-0.12

As % of sales

69.82

68.82

65.78

67.76

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

0

0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.55

33.04

-5.41

3.19

Op profit growth

46.82

-9.71

-3.93

36.09

EBIT growth

46.82

-9.71

-3.93

36.09

Net profit growth

78.69

-8.41

-3.86

36.08

No Record Found

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Sudama Patel

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Viren Rajeshkumar Makwana

Managing Director

Rishikumar Hanumanprasad Gosai

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

ANUPMA KASHYAP

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd

Summary

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd (Formerly known as E-WHA Foam India Ltd) was incorporated in 1992 as a Public Limited Company in Maharashtra. The Company was promoted by Navinchandra Chunilal Shah, Ajay Bhupatrai Shah and Jayant Shah. The Company came out with a public issue in August 1994 to part finance the project of setting up unit in Goa to produce 1500 tpa polyethylene foam products. It has a technical cum financial collaboration with E- Wha Foam Korea Co., South Korea. Besides packaging applications - mainly as cushioning material, it also finds application in industry segments like automobile, shoe uppers, sports goods, carpet lining, air-conditioning, refrigeration etc. In 1994-95, the company implemented its non-cross linked polyethylene foam project at Goa. It started production of all varieties of expanded polyethylene foam sheets and other value added products like hoses, nets, rods and laminated sheets. During the same period, it also got an initial export order from Korea for laminated mats. In 1995-96, it developed a new grade of polyethylene foam for water proofing application. Later in year 2012, name of the Company was changed from E-Wha Foam India Limited to Blue Pearl Texspin Limited w.e.f November 08, 2012 through fresh Certificate of Incorporation in Mumbai. The Company started Textile business which differed from earlier business of manufacturing of foam and other foam based products.
Company FAQs

What is the Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd share price today?

The Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹131.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd is ₹3.37 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd is 6 and 0.14 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd is ₹40.13 and ₹131.65 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd?

Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.11%, 3 Years at 93.57%, 1 Year at 228.06%, 6 Month at 183.48%, 3 Month at 82.87% and 1 Month at 10.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.67 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 80.31 %

