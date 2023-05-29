To,
The Members,
Blue Pearl Texspin Limited
Your Directors take pleasure in presenting their 32nd Annual Report of the
Company along
with the Audited Financial Statements, for the period ended 31st March, 2024.
1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:
The financial Results are briefly indicated below:
|Particulars
|Period/ year ended
|Period/ year ended
|31.03.2024
|31.03.2023
|Total Revenue
|26.41
|22.34
|Total expenses
|33.27
|23.06
|Profit/ (loss) before tax
|-6.86
|-0.718
|Profit/ (loss) after tax
|-6.86
|-0.718
2. FINANCIAL OPERATIONS:
Members are aware that business environment continues to be volatile due to global
slowdown, uncertain environment and high fiscal deficit and inflation. Hence, there are
difficult economic conditions coupled with fierce competition, high inflationary market
conditions. During the period ended 31st March, 2024, the loss after tax of the Company
amounting to Rs. 6.86/- as against the profit after tax amounting to Rs. 0.72/- for the period
ended 31st March, 2023.
3. DIVIDEND AND TRANSFER TO RESERVES:
Considering the financial results of the Company for 2023-2024 and the unsettled
business
environment, the Company is unable to declare a dividend for the current year. No amount is
being transferred to reserves during the year under review.
4. DEPOSITS:
During the period under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits from the
public
as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date
of the Balance Sheet.
5. LISTING FEES:
Being listed at BSE Limited, Mumbai, and the Company has duly paid the listing fees.
6. SHARE CAPITAL:
The paid-up equity share capital of your company stood at Rs. 25,60,000 consisting of
2,56,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up. During the year under review, the
Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock
options or sweat equity. As on 31st March, 2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold
instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.
7. SUBSIDIARY JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:
The company does not have any subsidiary company within the meaning of Section 2(87) of
the Companies Act, 2013. There are no associates or joint venture companies within the
meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore provision with respect to
Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.
8. WHISTLE BLOWER:
Pursuant to Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 read
with Section 177(9) of the Act and as per Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations (as
amended from time to time), the Company has framed Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower
Policy ("Policy") to enable Directors and employees to report genuine concerns or
grievances, significant deviations from key management policies and reports on any non-
compliance and wrong practices, e.g., unethical behaviour, fraud, violation of law,
inappropriate behaviour/conduct, etc. The detailed Vigil Mechanism Policy is available at
Companys Website www.bluepearltexspin.com.
9. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION:
No details as required under section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2)
of
Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, have
been provided during the year as the Directors of the Company do not draw any
Remuneration.
10. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:
A) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:
During the year following Changes made in the Directors and Key Managerial
Personnel:
Mr. Rishikumar Hanumanprasad Gosai (DIN: 10218840) was appointed as a
Managing Director by the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 12th March,
2024.
Mr. Viren Makwana (DIN; 09007676) was appointed as an Additional Non
Executive Independent Director by the Board of Directors of the Company
w.e.f. 12th March, 2024.
Mr. Sudama Patel (DIN: 10132041) was appointed as an Additional Non
Executive Director by the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 13th
October, 2013
Mrs. Anupma Kashyap (DIN: 09720124) was appointed as an Additional Non
Executive Independent Director by the Board of Directors of the Company
w.e.f. 30th April, 2024.
Mr. Arunkumar Sharma (DIN: 00369461) has resigned as Non Executive
Director of the Company w.e.f. 16th May, 2024.
B) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and reappointment, if any
All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of
independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013
and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
C) Formal Annual Evaluation
Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has
carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the
directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit,
Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees. The manner in
which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate
Governance Report.
D) Remuneration Policy
The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration
Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key
Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and their remuneration. The
Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.
E) Number of Meetings of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee
Regular meetings of the Board are held to discuss and decide on various
business policies, strategies and other businesses. The schedule of the
Board/Committee meetings to be held in the forthcoming financial year is
being circulated to the Directors in advance to enable them to plan their
schedule for effective participation in the meetings.
During the year the Company has held 8 (Eight) Board Meetings as against the minimum
requirement of 04 meetings. The meetings were held on 29/05/2023, 31/07/2023,
03/08/2023, 13/10/2023, 09/11/2023, 11/01/2024, 06/02/2024 and 12/03/2024.
11. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:
The Board has constituted Committees pursuant to provisions of Companies Act, 2013, and
rules framed there under and Listing Agreement entered with Stock Exchanges.
The committees of the Board are Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee
and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
THE COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITEE OF BLUE PEARL TEXSPIN IS AS
FOLLOWS.
|NAME
|COMPOSITION
|Mr. Viren Makwana
|Chairman -Independent Director
|Mr. Sudama Patel
|Member - Independent Director
|Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
|Member- Non- Executive Director
THE COMPOSITION OF STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITEE OF THE
BOARD OF BLUE PEARL TEXSPIN IS AS FOLLOWS.
|NAME
|COMPOSITION
|Mr. Sudama Patel
|Chairman -Independent Director
|Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
|Member - Non -Executive Director Member
|Mr. Viren Makwana
|Member - Independent Director
THE COMPOSITION OF STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITEE OF THE
BOARD OF BLUE PEARL TEXSPIN IS AS FOLLOWS.
|NAME
|COMPOSITION
|Mr. Viren Makwana
|Chairman -Independent Director
|Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
|Member -Non- Executive Director
|Mr. Sudama Patel
|Member - Independent Director
12. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its
knowledge
and ability, confirm that:
a) In the preparation of the Annual financial statements for the year ended 31st
March,
2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper
explanation relating to material departures, if any.
b) Have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made
judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair
view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the
profit of the Company for that period.
c) Have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenances of adequate accounting
records in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding
the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other
irregularities.
d) Have prepared the Annual accounts on a going concern basis.
e) Have laid down proper internal financial controls to be followed by the company and
that such financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.
f) Have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all
applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.
15. AUDITORS:
Statutory Auditors
Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the
Company at its 31st AGM appointed M/s. B. Choradia & Co., Chartered Accountants,
(Firm registration No: 104058W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period
of 5 years from the conclusion of 31st AGM until the conclusion of 36th AGM of the
Company. The Company has received confirmation from the Auditors that they are
eligible to continue as the statutory auditors of the Company.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies
(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (including any re-enactment or modification thereto),
and such other applicable provisions, if any, M/s. J Singh & Associates, Chartered
Accountants, (Firm Registration No: 110266W) will be appointed as the Statutory
Auditors of the Company, to hold office of from conclusion of Thirty Second Annual
General Meeting till the conclusion of the Thirty Three Annual General Meeting of the
Company to be held in the year 2025, subject to approval of their appointment at the
Annual General Meeting. Members are requested to approve their appointment.
The Reports given by M/s. B. Choradia & Co., Chartered Accountants on the financial
statements of the Company for FY 2023-24 are part of the Annual Report.
Secretarial Auditors
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the
Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and
Regulation 24A of Listing Regulations, the Company has appointed M/s. HSPN &
Associates, LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of
the Company for the financial year 2023-2024.The Secretarial Audit Report (MR-3)
signed by Ms. Dharti Patel (FCS No: 12801), Proprietor, DHARTI PATEL &
ASSOCIATES, Company Secretaries for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 is self-
explanatory and is annexed herewith as "Annexure II".
Internal Auditors
Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts)
Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Phophalia S & Associates, Chartered
Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 2023-2024.
Cost Auditors
For the FY 2023-24, cost audit is not applicable to the Company as the export turnover
is
more than 75% of the total turnover. Hence the Company has not appointed Cost
Auditor.
16. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS
OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS
AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS:
a) Observations of Statutory Auditors on Accounts for the year ended 31st
March,
2024:
There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer made by the
Statutory Auditors in respect of financial statements as on and for the year ended 31st
March, 2024.
b) Observations of Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024:
The observations as per Secretarial Audit Report and the Boards Reply is as under:
• The company has not dematerialized 100% of Shareholding of Promoter and
Promoter Group as per Regulation 31(2) of Listing Obligations and Disclosure
requirements, Regulation 2015.
Boards Reply: The Promoter shareholding will be converted into Demat at the earliest
as per regulations 31 (2) of LODR.
17. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:
During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial
Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its
Officers or Employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act, details
of which needs to be mentioned in Directors Report.
18. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT:
Maintenance of cost records as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the
Companies Act, 2013 was not applicable for the business activities carried out by the
Company for the FY 2023-24. Accordingly, such accounts and records are not made and
maintained by the Company for the said period. The requirement for cost audit was not
applicable for the said period as the export turnover was greater than 75% for the prior
year.
19. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as
stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Annual
Report as "Annexure I".
20. ANNUAL RETURN:
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013 following is the
link
for Annual Return FY 2023-24. www. bluepearltexspin. com.
21. ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD:
The performance of Board, its Committees and Individual Director were reviewed
during the year pursuant to Section 134(3) (p) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Separate
meeting of independent Directors was held during the year to evaluate the performance
of other Non-Independent Directors and of the Board as a whole, also the performances
of Committees of the Board were reviewed. The performance of Board, Individual
Directors and Committees were found to be satisfactory.
22. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:
The company falls under the criteria 15 (2) (a) of the Listing Obligations &
Disclosure
requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as the Paid-up capital of the company was
below Rs. 10 Crores and net worth was below Rs. 25 Crores as on the last day of the
previous financial year.
As on 31st March, 2023, the Companys Paid-up Capital is of Rs. 25,60,000 /- and Net
worth is of Rs. (11,630,360)/-
Hence compliance with Corporate Governance provisions as per Listing Obligations &
Disclosure requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to company and
hence the same is not published in the report.
23. PARTICULARS OFF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY
ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO AS PER
SECTION 134(M) OF COMPANIES ACT 2013 READ WITH COMPANIES
(ACCOUNTS) RULES 2014:
A) Conservation of energy: -
i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: The Company is very careful in
using the power to reduce the cost of maintenance and conserve the resources.
ii) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: N.A.
iii) The capital investment on energy conversation Equipments: N.A.
B) Technology absorption:
i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: N.A.
ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction product development
or import substitution: N.A.
iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from
the beginning of the financial year): N.A.
a) The details of technology imported: N.A.
b) The year of import: N.A.
c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed. N.A.
d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place and the reasons
thereof: N.A.
iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: N.A.
C) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:
i) Total Foreign Exchange Earned: Nil
ii) Total Foreign Exchange Used: Nil
24. CFO CERTIFICATION:
Certificate of CFO of the Company on Financial Statements, Cash Flow Statement for the
period ended March 31, 2024 and Certificate of CFO for compliance with Code of Conduct
by Board members and Senior Management personnel on Annual basis are enclosed herewith
as "Annexure III".
25. PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GURANTEES OR INVESTMENT:
During the year, the Company has not given any loans, given any guarantee or provided
security as per Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.
26. MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIECTORS:
The Independent Directors met once during the year to review the working of the
Company,
its Board and Committees. The meeting decided on the process of evaluation of the Board
and Audit Committee. It designed the questionnaire on limited parameters and completed the
evaluation of the Board by Non-Executive Directors and of the Audit committee by other
members of the Board. The same was complied by independent authority and informed to the
members.
27. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:
The Board had constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee pursuant to the
provisions of subsection (1) of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013. Pursuant to subsection
(3) of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and
independence of a Director and recommended to the Board the policy, relating to the
remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. The policy is
available at Companys website on www.bluepearltexspin.com.
28. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED
PARTIES:
None of the transactions with related parties fall under the scope of Section 188(1) of
the Act.
Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h)
of the Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company for Financial Year 2023-2024
and hence does not form part of this report.
29. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:
The Company has been in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards during the
financial year 2023-2024.
30. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL
CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
The Board hereby reports that the Internal Financial Controls were reviewed by the
Audit
Committee and adequate Internal Financial Controls existed in the Company with respect to
the Financial Statements for year ended on 31st March, 2024 and the Internal Financial
Controls are operating effectively commensurate with size and nature of business operations.
31. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:
The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various
risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are
systematically addressed also discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the
Board of Directors of the Company.
The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business
and the size and complexity of its operations. Significant audit observations and follow up
actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee.
32. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT
WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:
The Company has duly set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in line with the
requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition
&Redressal) Act, 2013, to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.
The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of
during
the year 2023-24.
|i) No of complaints received :
|Nil
|ii) No of complaints disposed of:
|Nil
33. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation to the shareholders for
the
confidence reposed by them in the company and for the continued support and co-operation
extended by them. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of
appreciation for the continuing support and efforts of Vendors, Dealers, Business
Associates
and Employees received during the period ended 31st March, 2024.
|BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
|BLUE PEARL TEXSPIN LIMITED
|Sd/-
|Date: 16th May, 2024
|Rishikumar Gosai
|Place: Mumbai
|Managing Director
|DIN: 10218840
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.