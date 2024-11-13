Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 01. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 and Limited Review Reports; 02. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Blue Pearl Texspin Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and Limited Review Reports. 02. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 01st August, 2024

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th June, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 of LODDR Regulation for the Allotment of Warrants

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th June, 2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 24 May 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

Blue Pearl Texspin Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01. To consider and approve audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 and Audit Reports. 02. To consider and approve the Draft Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24. 03. To increase Authorised share capital. 04. Proposal for raising of funds. 05. To decide the day date time and place for the 32nd AGM. 06. To approve the notice calling the 32nd AGM. 07. To Increase in authorisation to the Board of Directors of pursuant to Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2013. 08. To increase Borrowing Powers of the Board of Directors pursuant to Section 180(1)(C) of the Companies Act 2013. 09. To increase in the limits applicable for making investments/extending loans and giving guarantees or providing securities in connection with loans to persons/bodies corporate pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. 10. To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 11. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 16th May, 2024 Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Appointment of the Statutory Auditor of the Company Announcement under Regulation 30 for change in Management Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Preferential Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 03rd May, 2024

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 25th April, 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) for Resignation of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th March, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024