Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd Board Meeting

136.9
(1.97%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Blue Pearl CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 01. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 and Limited Review Reports; 02. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Blue Pearl Texspin Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and Limited Review Reports. 02. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 01st August, 2024
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th June, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 of LODDR Regulation for the Allotment of Warrants
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th June, 2024
Board Meeting24 May 202424 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
Blue Pearl Texspin Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01. To consider and approve audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 and Audit Reports. 02. To consider and approve the Draft Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24. 03. To increase Authorised share capital. 04. Proposal for raising of funds. 05. To decide the day date time and place for the 32nd AGM. 06. To approve the notice calling the 32nd AGM. 07. To Increase in authorisation to the Board of Directors of pursuant to Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2013. 08. To increase Borrowing Powers of the Board of Directors pursuant to Section 180(1)(C) of the Companies Act 2013. 09. To increase in the limits applicable for making investments/extending loans and giving guarantees or providing securities in connection with loans to persons/bodies corporate pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. 10. To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 11. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 16th May, 2024 Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Appointment of the Statutory Auditor of the Company Announcement under Regulation 30 for change in Management Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Preferential Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 03rd May, 2024
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Intimation cum Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 25th April, 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) for Resignation of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th March, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Blue Pearl Texspin Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report pursuant to regulation 33 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements 2015; 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Respected Sir/Madam, In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today, have inter alia, considered and unanimously: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. 2. Took on record Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the corresponding period. Respected Sir/Madam, We hereby submit you un-audited financial results along with Limited Review Report duly approved by the Board and reviewed by auditors for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

