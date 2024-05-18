|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Jun 2024
|16 May 2024
|The Board decided that 32nd Annual General Meeting (AG.M) of the Company will be held at registered office of the Company on Thursday, 131h June, 2024 at 04:00 P.M Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 16th May, 2024 Notice of the AGM to be held on Thursday, 13th June, 2024 Annual Report of the Financial Year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 13th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.