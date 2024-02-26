BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.06
6.06
6.25
6.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.68
-3.73
-3.98
-3.51
Net Worth
2.38
2.33
2.27
2.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.38
2.33
2.27
2.55
Fixed Assets
0.2
0.21
0.19
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
2.15
2.06
2.02
2.33
Inventories
6.22
3.78
2.86
2.86
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.65
1.42
0.43
0.43
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.95
3.88
3.79
4.05
Sundry Creditors
-1.96
-1.34
-1.35
-1.25
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.71
-5.68
-3.71
-3.76
Cash
0.02
0.06
0.03
0
Total Assets
2.37
2.33
2.27
2.55
