BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd Balance Sheet

2.58
(4.88%)
Feb 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.06

6.06

6.25

6.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.68

-3.73

-3.98

-3.51

Net Worth

2.38

2.33

2.27

2.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.38

2.33

2.27

2.55

Fixed Assets

0.2

0.21

0.19

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

2.15

2.06

2.02

2.33

Inventories

6.22

3.78

2.86

2.86

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.65

1.42

0.43

0.43

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.95

3.88

3.79

4.05

Sundry Creditors

-1.96

-1.34

-1.35

-1.25

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.71

-5.68

-3.71

-3.76

Cash

0.02

0.06

0.03

0

Total Assets

2.37

2.33

2.27

2.55

