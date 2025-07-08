Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹2.46
Prev. Close₹2.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹2.58
Day's Low₹2.34
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.56
P/E1.23
EPS2.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.06
6.06
6.25
6.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.68
-3.73
-3.98
-3.51
Net Worth
2.38
2.33
2.27
2.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.13
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.19
0
0
As % of sales
0
136.78
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.23
-0.22
-0.19
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0.02
0.03
Working capital
0.03
0.08
0.89
0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-70.23
10.85
18.37
-84.34
EBIT growth
-75.14
6.32
15.3
-80.29
Net profit growth
-74.99
19.13
25.56
-83.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
572.8
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.65
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
972.95
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.85
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kastoor Chand Bokadia
Executive Director
Azgan Thamizmane Vadaseri Alagappa
Non Executive Director
Sohankawar Kastoorchand Bokadia
Independent Director
Mahip Jain
Independent Director
Deepak Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prerna Sharma
B-175 Devi Nagar New,
Sanganer Road,
Rajasthan - 302019
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: kcbokadia.kcb@gmail.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Originally incorporated by Kalyan Neogi and Prabir Kumar Sarkar as Interra Exim Pvt Ltd in Jul.91, BMB Music and Magnetics was acquired by K C Bokadia and was converted into a public limited company i...
