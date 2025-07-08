iifl-logo
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd Share Price Live

2.58
(4.88%)
Feb 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open2.46
  • Day's High2.58
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.46
  • Day's Low2.34
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E1.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.02
  • EPS2.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.56
  • Div. Yield0
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:10 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.08%

Non-Promoter- 87.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.06

6.06

6.25

6.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.68

-3.73

-3.98

-3.51

Net Worth

2.38

2.33

2.27

2.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.13

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

-0.19

0

0

As % of sales

0

136.78

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.23

-0.22

-0.19

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0.02

0.03

Working capital

0.03

0.08

0.89

0.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-70.23

10.85

18.37

-84.34

EBIT growth

-75.14

6.32

15.3

-80.29

Net profit growth

-74.99

19.13

25.56

-83.64

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

572.8

13.222,573.17362.182.62909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

145.65

17.8513,989.97155.51.672,004.2110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

972.95

09,554.37-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

493.85

46.99,531.7755.510.91215.9375.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

650.3

49.918,312.8930.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kastoor Chand Bokadia

Executive Director

Azgan Thamizmane Vadaseri Alagappa

Non Executive Director

Sohankawar Kastoorchand Bokadia

Independent Director

Mahip Jain

Independent Director

Deepak Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prerna Sharma

Registered Office

B-175 Devi Nagar New,

Sanganer Road,

Rajasthan - 302019

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: kcbokadia.kcb@gmail.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Originally incorporated by Kalyan Neogi and Prabir Kumar Sarkar as Interra Exim Pvt Ltd in Jul.91, BMB Music and Magnetics was acquired by K C Bokadia and was converted into a public limited company i...
Reports by BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd share price today?

The BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd is ₹1.56 Cr. as of 26 Feb ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd is 1.23 and 0.43 as of 26 Feb ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Feb ‘24

What is the CAGR of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd?

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.10%, 3 Years at -1.01%, 1 Year at -18.61%, 6 Month at 8.40%, 3 Month at 16.22% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.91 %

